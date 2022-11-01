Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

"All you can do is the best you could do," Brady said days after finalizing his divorce from the supermodel, 42. "That's what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad."

And while Brady and Bündchen have been doing their best to handle matters behind closed doors, the Super Bowl champ explained that having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presents another level of difficulty.

Brady continued, "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."