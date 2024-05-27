15 Most Shocking Diss Songs: From Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' to Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl'
Drake's 'Back to Back'
Drake pushed Meek Mill down with his diss track "Back to Back" after the latter artist called his "Charged Up" diss track "baby lotion soft."
"When I look back, I might be mad that I gave this attention / But it's weighing heavy on my conscience / And fuck, you left me with no options," Drake rapped. "I'm not sure what it was that made y'all mad / But I guess this is what I gotta do to make y'all rap."
Meek Mill also fired back by releasing his track "Wanna Know."
Drake's 'Push Ups'
In April, Drake fired at Kendrick Lamar while also targeting artists like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, J.Cole and Metro Boomin. The 37-year-old Canadian rapper responded to Lamar and mocked his features and size.
Eminem's 'Killshot'
Eminem dropped scathing bars and targeted Machine Gun Kelly in his 2018 diss track "Killshot" by highlighting his "irrelevance."
"But I'm 45 and I'm still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew / Now let's talk about somethin' I don't really do / Go in someone's daughter's mouth stealin' food," Eminem rapped.
He also made fun of MGK's man bun by delivering the line, "Here's that autograph for your daughter, I wrote it on a Starter cap / Stan, Stan, son, listen, man, Dad isn't mad / But how you gonna name yourself after a d--- gun / And have a man bun?"
Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl'
Gwen Stefani did not hold back when she dropped her single "Hollaback Girl" after receiving unfriendly comments from Courtney Love.
"I was being bullied by someone and was being called a cheerleader, which was a bad thing!" she told Billboard. "Growing up, that was not cool. I thought I was the opposite of that. I told Pharrell we should write a song about that."
The No Doubt co-founder did not mention Love's name directly, but the Hole lead vocalist called Stefani a cheerleader in her 2004 interview with Seventeen.
Ice Cube's 'No Vaseline'
Called the "best diss ever" by Ice Cube, the 1991 track "No Vaseline" directly lambasted his former N.W.A. members. He said the song "knocked 'em down like bowling pins."
Jay-Z's 'Takeover'
In 2001, Jay-Z targeted Prodigy and Nas in his classic diss "Takeover." He dropped brutal lines to bring down the pair and nearly finished their careers.
Jay-Z rapped about Prodigy's small record sales and his small stature while also making fun of the ballerina picture he showed at Summer Jam 2001. Meanwhile, Nas got hit right in his core when Jay-Z laughed at his catalog and mentioned his baby mama, Carmen Bryan.
Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'
Lamar continued his seething rap battle with Drake with his chart-topping diss track "Not Like Us." He claimed in the song that Drake and his "OV H--" team were pedophiles.
"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b—- that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him," Lamar rapped some of the scathing lyrics.
Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss'
For her first 2024 track, Megan Thee Stallion immediately sparked rumors she dissed Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, Tory Lanez and Pardison Fontaine.
"These h--s don't be mad at Megan, these h--s mad at Megan's Law/ I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start/ B---h, you a p---y, never finna check me/ Every chance you get, bet your weak a-- won't address me," Stallion's lyrics for Minaj read.
Nicki Minaj's 'No Frauds'
Minaj released her harsh diss track "No Frauds" for Remy Ma in 2017 following the release of "ShETHER." The song, which featured Drake and Lil Wayne, contained lyrics about Ma's jail time for assault.
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'
Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreaking anthem "Drivers License" sparked rumors that it was a secret diss track for Sabrina Carpenter, who was linked to her rumored ex Joshua Bassett. Fans pointed out that Rodrigo changed the lyrics from brunette to blonde, fueling the rumors more.
"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," the Bizaardvark alum sang in her track, seemingly hinting at Carpenter's hair color and their three-year age gap.
However, Rodrigo soon shut down the buzz in her interview with Variety.
"I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange when it did," she said of the song. "I just remember everyone being so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about. I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around."
Rick Ross' 'Champagne Moments'
Ross also dissed Drake in his track "Champagne Moments." He rapped about his former friend being a "white boy" and accused him of undergoing rhinoplasty.
Taylor Swift's 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'
Known for making songs about her exes and lovers, Taylor Swift targeted several men in her The Tortured Poets Department album — including Matty Healy in her track "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."
The pair dated before Swift's romance with Travis Kelce started.
"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed / In your Jehovah's Witness suit," the song started, referencing her exes' outfit.
Swifties also assumed that the track's choreography confirmed that it was about The 1975 frontman as Swift danced to moves similar to Healy's routine in "Love It If We Made It."
Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'
Even Kim Kardashian was not spared on Swift's TTPD diss.
"thanK you aIMee" immediately confirmed it was a diss track for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star amid the "So Long, London" singer's feud with the KKW Beauty mogul.
Swifties said the lyrics referenced Kardashian's tan skin, her infamous phone call with Kanye West and the snake emoji the TV personality tweeted in the past.
In December 2023, Swift spoke about her feud with Kardashian and West.
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim [Kardashian] edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift said during the interview with TIME after becoming the 2023 Person of the Year. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
The Notorious B.I.G's 'Who Shot Ya?'
The Notorious B.I.G. dropped "Who Shot Ya?" months after Tupac Shakur was shot five times during a robbery in 1994. The "Unchained" rapper believed the individuals were affiliated with Biggie's Bad Boy Records crew.
The provocative track then mocked Shakur and the shooting incident.
"Who shot ya? / Separate the weak from the obsolete… I can hear sweat trickling down your cheek," a line from the track read.
Tupac Shakur's 'Hit 'Em Up'
A few months before his death, Shakur rapped about several artists, including The Notorious B.I.G., Lil' Kim, Chino XL, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mobb Deep.
He rapped the lyrics, "Biggie, remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch / 5 shots couldn't drop me : I took it and smiled. / Now I'm back to set the record straight. / With my AK, I'm still the thug that you love to hate and we bust on Bad Boys, n----- f---- for life."