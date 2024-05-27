15 Most Shocking Diss Songs: From Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' to Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl'

Drake pushed Meek Mill down with his diss track "Back to Back" after the latter artist called his "Charged Up" diss track "baby lotion soft."

"When I look back, I might be mad that I gave this attention / But it's weighing heavy on my conscience / And fuck, you left me with no options," Drake rapped. "I'm not sure what it was that made y'all mad / But I guess this is what I gotta do to make y'all rap."

Meek Mill also fired back by releasing his track "Wanna Know."