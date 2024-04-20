Matty Healy 'Not Surprised' by Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired by Their Fling: They 'Know What Went On'

Kardashian and Swift's notorious feud began after the billionaire defended her then-husband, Kanye West, once the Pennsylvania native said the rapper's song "Famous'' was made without her consent. In the song, West took credit for Swift's fame after he interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I did not diss Taylor Swift and I’ve never dissed her," West posted on Twitter, now X, in 2016, adding that "I’m an artist and as an artist, I will express how I feel with no censorship."

He said he "called Taylor and had a hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."

In a video shared by Kardashian, Swift and West were seen discussing "Famous," but Swift claimed the clip was doctored.