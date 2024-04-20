Matty Healy 'Not Surprised' by Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired by Their Fling: They 'Know What Went On'
Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's romance was short, but their fling might've inspired her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Now, the English producer's aunt recently revealed how Healy feels about being one of Swift's muses.
"Nothing surprises him anymore," Debbie Dedes told an outlet. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."
Swift fans believe the pop star's single "Fortnight" alluded to her "temporary" relationship with Healy.
"And I love you, it's ruining my life," the lyrics read. "I touched you, for only a fortnight."
In The Tortured Poets Department, the blonde beauty mentions a typewriter, which The 1975 band member shared he uses for his songwriting.
"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Taylor sang, appearing to reference the rocker's 2013 single. "I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed golden retriever."
Aside from discussing her ex-boyfriends, listeners believe the Grammy winner threw a few darts at Kim Kardashian.
OK! previously reported Swifties noticed the track “thanK you aIMee” spells out Kim, and Swift labeled her archenemy as a “bronze, spray-tanned” bully whom Swift’s mom “wish[es] was dead.”
"I don't think you've changed much and so I changed your name and any real defining clues; And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you," Swift said in reference to Kardashian's eldest child, North West.
Kardashian and Swift's notorious feud began after the billionaire defended her then-husband, Kanye West, once the Pennsylvania native said the rapper's song "Famous'' was made without her consent. In the song, West took credit for Swift's fame after he interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
"I did not diss Taylor Swift and I’ve never dissed her," West posted on Twitter, now X, in 2016, adding that "I’m an artist and as an artist, I will express how I feel with no censorship."
He said he "called Taylor and had a hour-long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."
In a video shared by Kardashian, Swift and West were seen discussing "Famous," but Swift claimed the clip was doctored.
In her 2023 Time interview, Swift discussed the tension between her and Kardashian.
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she told the magazine.
"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," she continued. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
Dedes spoke to Daily Mail.