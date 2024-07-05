15 of the Most Successful People Who Were on 'American Idol': Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert and More

Chris Daughtry ranked fourth on Season 5 of American Idol and pursued his career as a rock musician afterward. With his band, Daughtry, they became the group with the fastest-selling debut rock album in Nielsen SoundScan history.

The band released the track "Pieces," which shared the patriarch's grief after losing his daughter, Hannah Price — who died by suicide in November 2021 — and his mom.

He said, "It did a number on me and I think this song really deals with the things that those kinds of events in your life bring up in you."

"I don't think I'll ever be the same as I was before those events and I'm OK with that," Daughtry added. "I think that's kind of what this is about — we all go through [or] we're going to go through something that really shakes us and really rocks our world and shatters our reality. We can either let that destroy us or we can learn how to live with what's left."