Motivated Makes ED Treatment Easy, Affordable, and Delivered Fast to Your Door
Motivated is an online telehealth platform connecting people with personalized, convenient erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment options. While more than 30 million men are affected by ED in the United States alone, Motivated was inspired to take a more accessible and empathetic approach to online care. This way, the platform helps men find health and confidence by providing affordable, fast, and discreet ED treatments.
The Prevalence of ED Today
Erectile dysfunction affects many men, some more than others. Recent studies suggest that up to 66% of diabetic men suffer from ED as a result of age, long-term diabetes, and obesity. Whatever their circumstances, it has been reported that more than half of men will experience ED at some point in their lives, and Motivated is here to help them regain their confidence.
Despite what many believe, ED can affect men of all ages. Motivated strives to provide men of all ages and backgrounds with accessible ED medication. They want to make sure men are informed on the treatments available and provide an accepting space to make decisions on what is the best option for their needs with the help of an educated staff.
How Motivated Makes a Difference
Motivated provides individuals with 100% online access to United States-licensed doctors, FDA-approved medications, and a 24/7 health concierge. It’s personal, convenient, and discreet. Every step of the way, Motivated is dedicated to empowering your health and confidence through a blend of cutting-edge technology and a human touch.
How to Find Treatment With Motivated
Getting started with Motivated is as simple as visitingmotivated.com and completing a fully online short medical questionnaire. There’s no need for an awkward, in-person doctor’s visit or pharmacy run, just a quick form to start the process. After submitting your medical questionnaire, a United States-licensed doctor will review the information on your form and write you a prescription within two hours if you are approved for medication.
If you were approved, Motivated will ship your ED treatment to your door for free within two days in a discreet package. This ensures that you have your treatment when you need it, and no one has to know whether you received treatment or not. Throughout the process, Motivated provides customers with 24/7 health concierge access for ongoing support and treatment-related questions.
Motivated’s ED Offerings
Motivated offers a range of ED meds online, starting at $1 a pill. All are FDA-approved and clinically proven to treat ED, including the following:
●Viagra® Online: This pill uses sildenafil, an ingredient that increases blood flow. The pill is typically effective within 30-60 minutes and lasts for 4-6 hours.
●Cialis® Online: This pill uses tadalafil to achieve a similar result as Viagra, but with longer-lasting effects. Typically active for up to 36 hours, Cialis is designed for planned and spontaneous activity.
●Sildenafil (Generic Viagra): The generic active ingredient of Viagra, Sildenafil costs up to 95% less than the brand name while achieving the same effects.
●Tadalafil (Generic Cialis): The generic active ingredient of Cialis, Tadalafil costs up to 90% less than the brand name while achieving the same effects.
Motivated and the Future of ED Treatment
Moving forward, Motivated plans to continue adding more treatment options and expand their services to address a broader range of conditions, empowering men to feel confident in all aspects of their life. ED treatment is gradually exploring stem cell research for ED, which has the potential to solve these age-related issues. To learn more about Motivated’s approach to accessible ED treatment, visit their website today to find the right treatment for you.