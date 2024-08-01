OK Magazine
Tear-Jerker: 20 Movie Lines That Make Us Cry: From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'Ghost' and More

movie lines that make us cry
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube; Movieclips/YouTube
Aug. 1 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Good Will Hunting

good will hunting
Source: Max/YouTube

Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) to Will (Matt Damon): "It’s not your fault, Will. It’s not your fault."

Ghost

ghost
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Molly (Demi Moore) said "Ditto" to Sam (Patrick Swayze) after he told her he would always love her.

Toy Story

toy story
Source: Pixar/YouTube

Woody said goodbye to Andy as he watched him drive away: "So long, partner."

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers

the lord of the rings the two towers
Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

King Théoden (Bernard Hill) about dead son Théodred (Paris Howe Strewe): "No parent should have to bury their child."

Her

her
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) to his phone/lover: "Sometimes I think I have felt everything I’m ever gonna feel. And from here on out, I’m not gonna feel anything new. Just lesser versions of what I’ve already felt."

Back to the Future

back to the future
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Doc (Christopher Lloyd): "See you in about 30 years."

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox): "I hope so."

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

planes trains and automobiles
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Del’s confession: "I don’t have a home. Marie’s been dead for eight years."

Brokeback Mountain

brokeback mountain
Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) to Ennis (Heath Ledger): "You have no idea how bad it gets."

Mulan

mulan
Source: Disney/YouTube

The emperor to Mulan: "The greatest gift is having you as a daughter."

Cast Away

cast away
Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Chuck (Tom Hanks) to Wilson: "I’m sorry, Wilson! Wilson, I’m sorry!"

My Girl

my girl
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Vada (Anna Chlumsky) panicked about Thomas (Macaulay Culkin) in the casket: "Where are his glasses? He can’t see without his glasses."

Schindler’s List

schindlers list
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

At the end when Schindler (Liam Neeson) despaired: "I could’ve got more out."

Million Dollar Baby

million dollar baby
Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

Frankie (Clint Eastwood) to Maggie (Hilary Swank): "Your nickname ‘mo chuisle’ means ‘my darling and my blood.’"

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring

the lord of the rings the fellowship of the ring
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Dying Boromir (Sean Bean): "I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king."

Forrest Gump

forrest gump
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Bubba’s last words to Forrest: "I wanna go home."

Steel Magnolias

steel magnolias
Source: Moving Pictures/YouTube

M’Lynn (Sally Field) at the funeral of Shelby (Julia Roberts): "I want to know why... I was supposed to go first. I was always supposed to go first. I don’t think I can take this."

Black Panther

black panther
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Dying Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan): "Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships, because they knew death was better than bondage."

A Quiet Place

a quiet place
Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

When Lee (John Krasinski) signed: "I love you. I have always loved you" to wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and then sacrifices himself by screaming to attract the creatures and save his kids.

Stand By Me

stand by me
Source: Movieclips/YouTube

The words Gordie wrote: "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?"

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

the lord of the rings the return of the king
Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) to hobbits: "You bow to no one."

