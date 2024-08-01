Tear-Jerker: 20 Movie Lines That Make Us Cry: From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'Ghost' and More
Good Will Hunting
Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) to Will (Matt Damon): "It’s not your fault, Will. It’s not your fault."
Ghost
Molly (Demi Moore) said "Ditto" to Sam (Patrick Swayze) after he told her he would always love her.
Toy Story
Woody said goodbye to Andy as he watched him drive away: "So long, partner."
The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers
King Théoden (Bernard Hill) about dead son Théodred (Paris Howe Strewe): "No parent should have to bury their child."
Her
Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) to his phone/lover: "Sometimes I think I have felt everything I’m ever gonna feel. And from here on out, I’m not gonna feel anything new. Just lesser versions of what I’ve already felt."
Back to the Future
Doc (Christopher Lloyd): "See you in about 30 years."
Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox): "I hope so."
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Del’s confession: "I don’t have a home. Marie’s been dead for eight years."
Brokeback Mountain
Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) to Ennis (Heath Ledger): "You have no idea how bad it gets."
Mulan
The emperor to Mulan: "The greatest gift is having you as a daughter."
Cast Away
Chuck (Tom Hanks) to Wilson: "I’m sorry, Wilson! Wilson, I’m sorry!"
My Girl
Vada (Anna Chlumsky) panicked about Thomas (Macaulay Culkin) in the casket: "Where are his glasses? He can’t see without his glasses."
Schindler’s List
At the end when Schindler (Liam Neeson) despaired: "I could’ve got more out."
Million Dollar Baby
Frankie (Clint Eastwood) to Maggie (Hilary Swank): "Your nickname ‘mo chuisle’ means ‘my darling and my blood.’"
The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring
Dying Boromir (Sean Bean): "I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king."
Forrest Gump
Bubba’s last words to Forrest: "I wanna go home."
Steel Magnolias
M’Lynn (Sally Field) at the funeral of Shelby (Julia Roberts): "I want to know why... I was supposed to go first. I was always supposed to go first. I don’t think I can take this."
Black Panther
Dying Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan): "Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships, because they knew death was better than bondage."
A Quiet Place
When Lee (John Krasinski) signed: "I love you. I have always loved you" to wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and then sacrifices himself by screaming to attract the creatures and save his kids.
Stand By Me
The words Gordie wrote: "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?"
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) to hobbits: "You bow to no one."