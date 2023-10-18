Gwyneth Paltrow May 'Disappear From Public Life' and Sell Goop in a Few Years: 'No One Will Ever See Me Again'
Though Gwyneth Paltrow put her acting career on the back-burner so she could focus on her wellness brand Goop, the star admitted it may not be too long before she retires from the spotlight all together.
In a new interview, the mom-of-two, 51, discussed her plans for the future, revealing she'd "be happy" to retire at age 55.
"I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again," she quipped.
When asked about Goop's legacy, the Oscar winner noted she has "no idea" who would take over the company one day, adding, "We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years."
"It’s going to be really critical to share the consumer-facing responsibility with other people," the blonde beauty said. "I don’t know who that would be and how we would start to figure that out, but that’s going to be important."
"I was saying this to my son, actually, the other day, because he was like, 'I have so much to do.' I said, 'I so relate to you.' I said, 'Today I had to go and do a photo shoot for G. Label all day, and I was the model.' Between every shot, I’m trying to run the business and fix problems and address stuff, and it’s a lot," Paltrow continued. "It’s usually two completely different roles."
While the actress — who's married to Brad Falchuk but shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin — may worry about Goop upholding her standards once she steps back, a break from work is certainly needed.
"I’m in a phase where I feel like things are just extra, extra messy because I have so much to do. My son and stepson are both seniors in high school, and sometimes I feel like the college process is a full-time job in and of itself. So I’m trying to keep the domestic stuff on track, and we have a lot going on at the company... So I’m just f------ up," she spilled.
"I’ve burned three things in the oven this weekend, just stuff like that, where you’re like, 'What the f---?' I should say I’m trying to learn to be more tolerant with myself when I make messes, because I really don’t like it," Paltrow confessed. "It’s just one of those seasons. It’s like this fulcrum of life. I thought in my 50s I could downshift for some reason. I don’t really know why I thought that would happen. I was talking to my friend who’s in her 60s, and she’s like, 'Oh, no. No way. You got 15 more years.' I was like, 'Oh, my God.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The movie star is hopeful that the next generation will put more emphasis on enjoying downtime — something she's never been able to do.
"We as women are so programmed to be busy. It’s like a badge of honor, and we’ve all bought this thing from the patriarchy hook, line, and sinker that we have to be busy and over-performing," explained the Shallow Hal lead. "I’d like to move into the next phase more from a place of discovery and gentleness. To let life unfold, as opposed to 'I’m not doing enough.'"
"Because now, if I fully take a weekend off, sometimes I’ll start to feel anxious, like, 'Oh, my God, what should I be doing?" she shared. "Even when I’m trying to relax, I’ll think, 'OK, I’ll sit down with a great novel!' And it’s like, Jesus, can you not just sit down and daydream?"
Bustle interviewed Paltrow.