TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Grace Has 'Great Confidence' Nancy Guthrie Case Will Be Solved: 'So Much Evidence' Source: @nancygrace/youtube; @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM True crime analyst Nancy Guthrie said she has 'great confidence' that the Nancy Guthrie case will be solved. Lesley Abravanel May 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

True crime analyst Nancy Grace said that she has "great confidence" we will get an answer in the baffling, high-profile abduction case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Appearing exactly 100 days after Nancy’s suspected abduction from her Tucson, Ariz., home, the host of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" insisted that there are indeed major developments in the case despite critics saying otherwise. Grace highlighted critical advances in DNA profiling, emphasizing that investigators extracted a DNA profile from a single strand of rootless hair found in Nancy's bedroom. She noted that the case "could come down to one hair.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nancy Grace has been reporting on the case.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star sharply decried Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' handling of the investigation, echoing criticisms by FBI Director Kash Patel that federal investigators were initially kept out of the case for four critical days. Law enforcement has pushed back on Kash's claims as the embattled FBI director fights to keep his job. “From the very beginning of this, we have seen Nanos not wanting to work with the FBI. there was that whole thing where local police sent the DNA down to that private lab in Florida,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite friction between local law enforcement and the FBI, both agencies and true crime experts maintain that analyzing recovered biological evidence and conducting digital forensics will eventually break the case. “I have great confidence we will get an answer. I said this is a war. Law enforcement is going to win the war. Think of what they’re going through right now. We know of about 10,000 hours worth of video surveillance. You’ve got license plate readers. You’ve got digital data dumps of who is in the area at the time she went missing, you have fingerprints, you have fibers. You’ve got so much evidence to wade through, and there’s not gonna be a big Hollywood moment where it’s a ‘he did it.’ It’s going to be the result of painstaking hours and hours and hours of hours, thousands of hours of research that will win the day,” the podcast host said.

Source: @NancyGrace/Youtube Nancy also lashed out at podcasters and conspiracy theorists who insist that the Guthrie family was in on the abduction.