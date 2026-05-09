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Nancy Guthrie Case: Pima County Sheriff Claims Police Are Close to Solving Savannah's Mom Case After Nearly 100 Days

image of savannah and Nancy, Chris Nanos
Source: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE;@SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos claimed the police department is one step closer to solving Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

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May 9 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos claimed the police department is one step closer to finding out what happened to Nancy Guthrie.

The 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1 and was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona.

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Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February 1

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image of Chris Nanos
Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Sheriff Chris Nanos is at the helm of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Nanos was asked by Fox News on Friday, May 8 if cops were nearing a conclusion to solving Nancy's disappearance.

"We are," he simply stated, adding the developments in the case are "really great."

No suspects have been identified yet despite analysis of evidence such as gloves, DNA samples and camera surveillance photos.

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image of savannah and Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nanos has been criticized for his handling of Nancy's vanishing, with calls for him to be ousted from the police department continuing to rise in recent weeks.

Two Pima County supervisors are preparing to file a motion to declare the sheriff's office vacant if Nanos does not resign by Tuesday, May 12.

That day will mark 100 days since Nancy vanished from her home.

"He has definitely lost the confidence of the community. He's embarrassed himself, and it's time for him to go," Pima County Board of Supervisors member Dr. Matt Heinz told CBS News on Friday.

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image of savannah and Nancy
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

DNA and video evidence have been analyzed in recent weeks.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance," the police later said in a statement.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI," the department continued. "DNA and video analysis are underway, supported by laboratories across the country. Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed."

Savannah Guthrie Returned to the 'Today' Show on April 6

image of savannah and Nancy
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie returned to host the 'Today' show after a two-month hiatus on April 6.

"We appreciate those who have come forward and urge anyone with credible, actionable information to contact investigators. Even small details may be significant," they added.

When Nancy first disappeared earlier this year, authorities found blood and signs of forced entry at her home. Security footage also discovered an armed and masked person tampering with her doorbell camera the morning she went missing.

Savannah, 54, took a leave of absence from hosting the Today show following Nancy's vanishing. She returned to the NBC stage on April 6 following the Easter holiday.

The news broadcaster opened up to good friend Hoda Kotb in a candid interview back in March about the pain she still feels over her mom.

"I wake up every night in the middle of the night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought," Savannah sobbed. "Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable."

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