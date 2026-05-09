Nancy Guthrie Case: Pima County Sheriff Claims Police Are Close to Solving Savannah's Mom Case After Nearly 100 Days

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Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February 1

Source: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE Sheriff Chris Nanos is at the helm of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Nanos was asked by Fox News on Friday, May 8 if cops were nearing a conclusion to solving Nancy's disappearance. "We are," he simply stated, adding the developments in the case are "really great." No suspects have been identified yet despite analysis of evidence such as gloves, DNA samples and camera surveillance photos.

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Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Nanos has been criticized for his handling of Nancy's vanishing, with calls for him to be ousted from the police department continuing to rise in recent weeks. Two Pima County supervisors are preparing to file a motion to declare the sheriff's office vacant if Nanos does not resign by Tuesday, May 12. That day will mark 100 days since Nancy vanished from her home. "He has definitely lost the confidence of the community. He's embarrassed himself, and it's time for him to go," Pima County Board of Supervisors member Dr. Matt Heinz told CBS News on Friday.

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Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM DNA and video evidence have been analyzed in recent weeks.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance," the police later said in a statement. "This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI," the department continued. "DNA and video analysis are underway, supported by laboratories across the country. Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed."

Savannah Guthrie Returned to the 'Today' Show on April 6

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie returned to host the 'Today' show after a two-month hiatus on April 6.