or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Nancy Grace
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Grace Reveals Why She Firmly Believes Nancy Guthrie’s Family Is 'Not Responsible' for Her Disappearance: Watch

Composite photo of Nancy Grace and Savannah, Nancy and Annie Guthrie
Source: mega;@savannahguthrie/instagram

'I’ve been wondering, how is this happening?' Nancy Grace questioned of the ongoing investigation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 13 2026, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Grace touched on the Nancy Guthrie investigation when she appeared at Variety’s inaugural True Crime Summit at the SXSW festival.

During the Friday, March 13, convention, the TV star admitted that just like the public, she too is perplexed by why authorities still have no leads in the 84-year-old's disappearance after nearly six weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @variety/x

Nancy Grace believes that no one in the Guthrie family is responsible for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

As OK! reported, authorities were able to retrieve doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home that showed a masked and armed man trying to disable the device.

They still have no leads on the individual's identity other than that the suspect was using a backpack sold exclusively at Walmart.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nancy Grace praised Savannah Guthrie as 'real' and 'smart.'
Source: mega

Nancy Grace praised Savannah Guthrie as 'real' and 'smart.'

At first, internet sleuths thought Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, could be to blame, as they were reportedly the last people to see her alive. In addition, Annie's car was brought in for investigating, further heightening the speculation.

However, the local sheriff's office confirmed in mid-February that Savannah Guthrie and her relatives were all cleared as suspects.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie 'Is Real,' Nancy Grace Insists

MORE ON:
Nancy Grace

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's relatives have officially been cleared as suspects.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's relatives have officially been cleared as suspects.

At the true crime summit, the legal commentator revealed that "for one reason, and one reason only, I do not believe the Guthrie family is responsible."

"Because although it was many years ago that I first met Savannah Guthrie, she is, I’d like to assure you, not a fake TV person. She’s real," the Closing Arguments alum insisted. "She is real, just like she is on TV. She’s super-smart."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Grace Defends the Guthrie Family

Photo of Nancy Guthrie went missing in the early hours of February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie went missing in the early hours of February 1.

"She’s a trained lawyer, and I find it not just difficult but impossible to believe that Savannah Guthrie would drape her arm around [a family member] if she suspected he was involved," she continued. "All your true crime, legal aficionados would say you look at the family first. Of course you do, because statistically, that’s who did it. But I don’t think that’s who did it in this case."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?

image of Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught messing with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: mega

Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught messing with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

It's currently unknown if Savannah's mom is still alive, as she uses a pacemaker and requires daily medication.

The Today star has pleaded on Instagram for her mom's return, offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone who shares information that leads to the elder's "recovery."

On Friday, March 13, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed they believe they have a motive in the case, but they are not revealing what it is publicly.

"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," the sheriff explained to NBC News.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.