Nancy Grace Reveals Why She Firmly Believes Nancy Guthrie’s Family Is 'Not Responsible' for Her Disappearance: Watch
March 13 2026, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET
Nancy Grace touched on the Nancy Guthrie investigation when she appeared at Variety’s inaugural True Crime Summit at the SXSW festival.
During the Friday, March 13, convention, the TV star admitted that just like the public, she too is perplexed by why authorities still have no leads in the 84-year-old's disappearance after nearly six weeks.
As OK! reported, authorities were able to retrieve doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home that showed a masked and armed man trying to disable the device.
They still have no leads on the individual's identity other than that the suspect was using a backpack sold exclusively at Walmart.
At first, internet sleuths thought Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, could be to blame, as they were reportedly the last people to see her alive. In addition, Annie's car was brought in for investigating, further heightening the speculation.
However, the local sheriff's office confirmed in mid-February that Savannah Guthrie and her relatives were all cleared as suspects.
Savannah Guthrie 'Is Real,' Nancy Grace Insists
- 'Why Is She Still Missing?': Nancy Grace Confused How Savannah Guthrie's Mom Hasn't Been Found in Over 33 Days
- Nancy Grace Roasts Sheriff Involved in Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case, Claims She's Still 'Alive'
- Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Confirms Officers Are 'Definitely Closer' to Solving Missing Mom's Disappearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At the true crime summit, the legal commentator revealed that "for one reason, and one reason only, I do not believe the Guthrie family is responsible."
"Because although it was many years ago that I first met Savannah Guthrie, she is, I’d like to assure you, not a fake TV person. She’s real," the Closing Arguments alum insisted. "She is real, just like she is on TV. She’s super-smart."
Nancy Grace Defends the Guthrie Family
"She’s a trained lawyer, and I find it not just difficult but impossible to believe that Savannah Guthrie would drape her arm around [a family member] if she suspected he was involved," she continued. "All your true crime, legal aficionados would say you look at the family first. Of course you do, because statistically, that’s who did it. But I don’t think that’s who did it in this case."
Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?
It's currently unknown if Savannah's mom is still alive, as she uses a pacemaker and requires daily medication.
The Today star has pleaded on Instagram for her mom's return, offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone who shares information that leads to the elder's "recovery."
On Friday, March 13, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed they believe they have a motive in the case, but they are not revealing what it is publicly.
"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," the sheriff explained to NBC News.