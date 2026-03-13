Nancy Grace Reveals Why She Firmly Believes Nancy Guthrie’s Family Is 'Not Responsible' for Her Disappearance: Watch

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Nancy Grace touched on the Nancy Guthrie investigation when she appeared at Variety’s inaugural True Crime Summit at the SXSW festival. During the Friday, March 13, convention, the TV star admitted that just like the public, she too is perplexed by why authorities still have no leads in the 84-year-old's disappearance after nearly six weeks.

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Nancy Grace says she “does not believe the Guthrie family is responsible” for the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie because Savannah is incredibly "real.”



Variety True Crime Summit presented by @DiscoveryID pic.twitter.com/bpRfu5DxVY — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2026 Source: @variety/x Nancy Grace believes that no one in the Guthrie family is responsible for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

As OK! reported, authorities were able to retrieve doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home that showed a masked and armed man trying to disable the device. They still have no leads on the individual's identity other than that the suspect was using a backpack sold exclusively at Walmart.

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Source: mega Nancy Grace praised Savannah Guthrie as 'real' and 'smart.'

At first, internet sleuths thought Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, could be to blame, as they were reportedly the last people to see her alive. In addition, Annie's car was brought in for investigating, further heightening the speculation. However, the local sheriff's office confirmed in mid-February that Savannah Guthrie and her relatives were all cleared as suspects.

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Savannah Guthrie 'Is Real,' Nancy Grace Insists

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's relatives have officially been cleared as suspects.

At the true crime summit, the legal commentator revealed that "for one reason, and one reason only, I do not believe the Guthrie family is responsible." "Because although it was many years ago that I first met Savannah Guthrie, she is, I’d like to assure you, not a fake TV person. She’s real," the Closing Arguments alum insisted. "She is real, just like she is on TV. She’s super-smart."

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Nancy Grace Defends the Guthrie Family

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie went missing in the early hours of February 1.

"She’s a trained lawyer, and I find it not just difficult but impossible to believe that Savannah Guthrie would drape her arm around [a family member] if she suspected he was involved," she continued. "All your true crime, legal aficionados would say you look at the family first. Of course you do, because statistically, that’s who did it. But I don’t think that’s who did it in this case."

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Is Nancy Guthrie Still Alive?

Source: mega Authorities are looking for the masked man who was caught messing with Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.