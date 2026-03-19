TRUE CRIME NEWS 'There's Too Much Involved': Ex-FBI Agent Says Nancy Guthrie Wasn't Taken for Ransom Source: mega An ex-FBI agent said that ransom is becoming less likely the motive of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper as the search enters its seventh week. Lesley Abravanel March 19 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, former FBI special agent Harry Trombitas has stated it is "appearing less and less" likely that the primary motive for her abduction was ransom. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery, bringing the total reward to over $1.2 million, with contributions from the FBI and Crime Stoppers. Harry explained the risks in high-stakes ransom kidnappings, which are statistically uncommon in the United States. “There's too much involved,” Harry told Yahoo News. “There are too many ways people can get caught.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

He also surmised that the motive could instead be a "targeted personal grievance," revenge, anger, or another purpose unknown to investigators. Harry speculated that the kidnapper’s motive “could be for revenge of some type, anger, or it could be for a third purpose that we're just not even aware of.” While several ransom notes demanding millions in cryptocurrency have been sent to media outlets like TMZ, the FBI has not confirmed their authenticity, and some experts have questioned if they are scams.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The expert said it's likely Nancy Guthrie wasn't taken for ransom.

Nancy was believed to have been taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home against her will on February 1. Despite the emergence of these notes, law enforcement continues to explore all leads while expressing concern for her health as she is without her daily medication. “The FBI and law enforcement will continue to work this case as though she's still alive,” Trombitas said. “I know that with her age, 84 years old, and some of her health conditions that she has, the prospects of her being found alive are not as great as they were originally.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The FBI and sheriff's office are 'busy' following up on leads.

“We're still hopeful that we will be able to identify who's responsible,” he added, but was unable to give a time frame. “They’ll continue as long as there is an investigation to conduct,” he said, noting, “I can assure you that the FBI and the sheriff's office are still extremely busy following up on the thousands of leads and tips that have come in, and my understanding is more every day.” He also said investigators may be returning to those whom they have previously interviewed in the desperate search for new leads. “Sometimes people forget little things, and it turns out to be significant information,” he said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The agent remains hopeful that Nancy Guthrie will be found.