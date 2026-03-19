or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

'There's Too Much Involved': Ex-FBI Agent Says Nancy Guthrie Wasn't Taken for Ransom

photo of Nancy Guthrie.
Source: mega

An ex-FBI agent said that ransom is becoming less likely the motive of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper as the search enters its seventh week.

March 19 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, former FBI special agent Harry Trombitas has stated it is "appearing less and less" likely that the primary motive for her abduction was ransom.

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her recovery, bringing the total reward to over $1.2 million, with contributions from the FBI and Crime Stoppers.

Harry explained the risks in high-stakes ransom kidnappings, which are statistically uncommon in the United States.

“There's too much involved,” Harry told Yahoo News. “There are too many ways people can get caught.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

He also surmised that the motive could instead be a "targeted personal grievance," revenge, anger, or another purpose unknown to investigators.

Harry speculated that the kidnapper’s motive “could be for revenge of some type, anger, or it could be for a third purpose that we're just not even aware of.”

While several ransom notes demanding millions in cryptocurrency have been sent to media outlets like TMZ, the FBI has not confirmed their authenticity, and some experts have questioned if they are scams.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The expert said it's likely Nancy Guthrie wasn't taken for ransom.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The expert said it's likely Nancy Guthrie wasn't taken for ransom.

Nancy was believed to have been taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home against her will on February 1.

Despite the emergence of these notes, law enforcement continues to explore all leads while expressing concern for her health as she is without her daily medication.

“The FBI and law enforcement will continue to work this case as though she's still alive,” Trombitas said. “I know that with her age, 84 years old, and some of her health conditions that she has, the prospects of her being found alive are not as great as they were originally.”

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The FBI and sheriff's office are 'busy' following up on leads.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI and sheriff's office are 'busy' following up on leads.

“We're still hopeful that we will be able to identify who's responsible,” he added, but was unable to give a time frame.

“They’ll continue as long as there is an investigation to conduct,” he said, noting, “I can assure you that the FBI and the sheriff's office are still extremely busy following up on the thousands of leads and tips that have come in, and my understanding is more every day.”

He also said investigators may be returning to those whom they have previously interviewed in the desperate search for new leads.

“Sometimes people forget little things, and it turns out to be significant information,” he said.

image of The agent remains hopeful that Nancy Guthrie will be found.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The agent remains hopeful that Nancy Guthrie will be found.

The FBI, which has been widely criticized for dropping the ball on the case, as its director, Kash Patel, has been seen partying at the Olympics and signing autographs at official events, has begun putting up billboards of Nancy in Texas, Mexico and California.

“I'm sure there are still people out there that have never heard about this case, as hard as that is for us to believe,” Harry said.

The agent remains hopeful that Nancy will be found.

“I don't think people should be making the assumption that we'll never get [Nancy Guthrie] back at all,” he said. “I think we've proven over and over again that we can recover people after a significant period of time. So at this point, it's still considered a missing person's case.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.