Megyn Kelly Calls Out Sheriff Investigating Nancy Guthrie for Changing His Message 'Again' in Scathing Takedown
March 18 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly exploded at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for what she describes as a pattern of "conflicting" and "alarming" changes to his messaging regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie.
According to Megyn's analysis in the Tuesday, March 17, episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Chris has repeatedly shifted the official narrative on several key positions.
“He's changed his messaging again on whether there's a threat to the community in a way that I would argue seems to undermine that this is a stalker, that this is an NBC News stalker, uh, or family member,” Megyn noted.
Megyn Kelly Blasts the Sheriff
After playing clips of Chris at various stages of the investigation, Megyn blasted the sheriff for undermining what may be a security threat to the community at large.
“It's pretty diametrically opposed. Say at the beginning there is no public safety threat, and then now 44 days in, to say you don't think for a minute that you're safe,” she said.
“You have to take everything the sheriff says with a grain of salt,” she added.
After weeks of being vague about potential suspects, Chris recently stated investigators "believe they know exactly why" Nancy was targeted. However, he simultaneously warned the public that the suspect "absolutely" might strike again, leading Megyn to question why he previously downplayed public risk if a "targeted" kidnapper was still at large.
Megyn pointed out that Chris initially appeared to keep all possibilities open before later "clearing" the Guthrie family and labeling them as victims. She has criticized his emotional delivery and "weirdly crying" during interviews, suggesting they contrast with a steady, professional approach.
Megyn also highlighted the sheriff's refusal to elaborate on specific motives despite claiming to have "strong beliefs" since day one.
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She also called out his changing stance on forensic evidence, such as DNA and bloodstain analysis, which she argues has been presented inconsistently to the media.
Megyn has characterized these shifts as a "pattern" of unreliable communication that may be damaging the integrity of the case.
“Nanos says he's intentionally withholding their theory and other details in the case, citing the integrity of the investigation,” Megyn said.
The podcast host also criticized the sheriff’s position on Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who was ruled out as a suspect.
“The sheriff's messaging around the brother-in-law has been yet another thing that's been very confused and ever changing and did the family no favors,” she said.
She blasted Chris' messaging about the family members going from possible suspects to being cleared.
“So, he's walking back. They're cleared to ‘Well, they haven't been identified as suspects.’ So, I mean, he's just, I mean, I can't, like, I'm it's it's annoying me yet again, because he caused this. I'm sorry, but he helped cause this,” she exclaimed.
Megyn continued to castigate Chris for his mixed messaging, suggesting he use his public information officer to deliver a consistent one.
“His PIO should be handling this. There should be a clear and concise message every single time. And that's never what we've received,” she said.
Megyn continued to blast the sheriff, saying, “But this guy is so — it's almost like ADD on steroids. He's like all over the place. He says something, then he reverses it, then he dials it back a little, then he contradicts that, then he does something that undermines all of it. And in the end, I have no idea about anything.”