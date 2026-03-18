TRUE CRIME NEWS Megyn Kelly Calls Out Sheriff Investigating Nancy Guthrie for Changing His Message 'Again' in Scathing Takedown Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube; NBC NEWS Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for his mixed messaging and 'ADD on steroids' in the Nancy Guthrie case. Lesley Abravanel March 18 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly exploded at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for what she describes as a pattern of "conflicting" and "alarming" changes to his messaging regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. According to Megyn's analysis in the Tuesday, March 17, episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Chris has repeatedly shifted the official narrative on several key positions. “He's changed his messaging again on whether there's a threat to the community in a way that I would argue seems to undermine that this is a stalker, that this is an NBC News stalker, uh, or family member,” Megyn noted.

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Megyn Kelly Blasts the Sheriff

Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly blasted the sheriff on her podcast.

After playing clips of Chris at various stages of the investigation, Megyn blasted the sheriff for undermining what may be a security threat to the community at large. “It's pretty diametrically opposed. Say at the beginning there is no public safety threat, and then now 44 days in, to say you don't think for a minute that you're safe,” she said. “You have to take everything the sheriff says with a grain of salt,” she added.

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Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube; NBC NEWS Chris Nanos warned the public the alleged suspect may strike again.

After weeks of being vague about potential suspects, Chris recently stated investigators "believe they know exactly why" Nancy was targeted. However, he simultaneously warned the public that the suspect "absolutely" might strike again, leading Megyn to question why he previously downplayed public risk if a "targeted" kidnapper was still at large. Megyn pointed out that Chris initially appeared to keep all possibilities open before later "clearing" the Guthrie family and labeling them as victims. She has criticized his emotional delivery and "weirdly crying" during interviews, suggesting they contrast with a steady, professional approach. Megyn also highlighted the sheriff's refusal to elaborate on specific motives despite claiming to have "strong beliefs" since day one.

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Source: NEWS NATION Megyn Kelly called the messaging 'confusing.'

She also called out his changing stance on forensic evidence, such as DNA and bloodstain analysis, which she argues has been presented inconsistently to the media. Megyn has characterized these shifts as a "pattern" of unreliable communication that may be damaging the integrity of the case. “Nanos says he's intentionally withholding their theory and other details in the case, citing the integrity of the investigation,” Megyn said. The podcast host also criticized the sheriff’s position on Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who was ruled out as a suspect. “The sheriff's messaging around the brother-in-law has been yet another thing that's been very confused and ever changing and did the family no favors,” she said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Megyn Kelly said the sheriff is 'all over the place.'