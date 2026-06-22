Bombshell Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Claimed She Died by Accident and Was 'Buried With Nature': Source

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Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, may have died after she was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home nearly four months ago. The revelation came from NewsNation's senior national correspondent Brian Entin, who claimed in a post via X on Monday, June 22, "The second ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case said she died and was 'buried with nature now,' according to a source close to the investigation."

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

"The note indicated Nancy's death was not intentional, but did not offer a direct apology," he added. Despite that, TMZ claimed their ransom note made no mention of Nancy not being alive. The NBC anchor's mother was last seen alive on January 31 after she was dropped off at her home around 9:45 p.m. by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. At around 1:45 a.m. on February 1, a masked figure was captured on her porch by her doorbell camera, fueling suspicions she was abducted from her home.

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Nancy Guthrie Is Believed to Have Been Abducted From Her Home

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker lost connection to her phone around 2:30 a.m., suggesting she may have been taken during that time.

Her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone around 2:30 a.m. that same day, suggesting she may have been taken at that time, with the device being left behind. She was reported missing later that day after failing to appear at a regular church livestream with friends.

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Multiple Ransom Notes Were Received Throughout the Investigation

Source: MEGA Two ransom notes were deemed as legitimate by the FBI.

Early on in the case, multiple ransom notes were sent to several media outlets, though only two were verified by the FBI as legitimate. A February 2 email demanded the family pay $4 million in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, describing her as "safe but scared," per the New York Post. A follow-up email from the same IP address was sent on February 6 and included eerie details about the night Nancy was taken, including what the senior was wearing. The outlet reported the February 6 note opened with a rambling "apology" for her accidental death and suggested her body could be returned for a price. The contents of this note have not been officially confirmed by the FBI.

Savannah Guthrie Responded to Ransom Notes

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her family shared an emotional video pleading for her mother's return on February 9.