Khloé Kardashian Suspicious of Nancy Guthrie's 'Mind-Blowing' Kidnapping: There's Something 'They're Not Telling Us'

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Khloé Kardashian is questioning the details surrounding Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapping, as she believes the public isn't being told the full story. "Nancy Guthrie, I mean, is that not heartbreaking?" Kardashian, 41, said during the Wednesday, May 13, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I don’t know. I’m just like, this is 2026. There is nothing? That is mind-blowing."

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Khloé Kardashian Called the Circumstances Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance 'Weird'

Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube Khloé Kardashian questioned Nancy Guthrie's disappearance with 'Crime Junkie' podcast host Ashley Flowers.

The reality TV alum and her guest, “Crime Junkie” podcast host Ashley Flowers, admitted they were both “conspiratorial," calling the circumstances surrounding Guthrie’s abduction “weird.” “I don’t know if I know enough about this case, but all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I’m like, ‘Oof,’” Kardashian said, referencing rumors that Guthrie's son-in-law Tommsao Cioni was involved. Police later cleared Guthrie's immediate family during the investigation.

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Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube Khloé Kardashian went on a 'true crime deep dive' on her 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

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Khloé Kardashian Believes Information Is Being Withheld

Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube Khloé Kardashian was skeptical of the fact that ransom notes in the case were sent to 'media outlets first.'

The Kardashians star felt there's been "weird stuff going on in the background," highlighting that the ransom notes were going to "all the media outlets first." "It’s so much, and I just can’t understand that in 2026 there’s not — like you said — that’s what I don’t believe, that there’s not one piece of information," she continued. "They’re not telling us."

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The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Remains Ongoing

Source: NBC; MEGA Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 by her daughter Annie Guthrie and Cioni after being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home around 9:45 p.m. Footage captured from her front door surveillance camera showed a masked intruder on her front porch around 1:45 a.m. on February 1. Savannah Guthrie's mom is believed to have been abducted before 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which was left behind at her home. She was reported missing hours later after failing to appear for her regular Sunday church livestream with friends. The investigation remains ongoing, as no suspects have been identified in the case.

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Speak Out

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days.