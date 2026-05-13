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Khloé Kardashian Suspicious of Nancy Guthrie's 'Mind-Blowing' Kidnapping: There's Something 'They're Not Telling Us'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Nancy Guthrie
Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube; Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

Khloé Kardashian has questions as the Nancy Guthrie case remains ongoing.

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May 13 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian is questioning the details surrounding Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapping, as she believes the public isn't being told the full story.

"Nancy Guthrie, I mean, is that not heartbreaking?" Kardashian, 41, said during the Wednesday, May 13, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I don’t know. I’m just like, this is 2026. There is nothing? That is mind-blowing."

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Khloé Kardashian Called the Circumstances Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance 'Weird'

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Photo of Khloé Kardashian questioned Nancy Guthrie's disappearance with 'Crime Junkie' podcast host Ashley Flowers.
Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian questioned Nancy Guthrie's disappearance with 'Crime Junkie' podcast host Ashley Flowers.

The reality TV alum and her guest, “Crime Junkie” podcast host Ashley Flowers, admitted they were both “conspiratorial," calling the circumstances surrounding Guthrie’s abduction “weird.”

“I don’t know if I know enough about this case, but all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I’m like, ‘Oof,’” Kardashian said, referencing rumors that Guthrie's son-in-law Tommsao Cioni was involved.

Police later cleared Guthrie's immediate family during the investigation.

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Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian went on a 'true crime deep dive' on her 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

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Khloé Kardashian Believes Information Is Being Withheld

Photo of Khloé Kardashian was skeptical of the fact that ransom notes in the case were sent to 'media outlets first.'
Source: Khloé in Wonder Land/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian was skeptical of the fact that ransom notes in the case were sent to 'media outlets first.'

The Kardashians star felt there's been "weird stuff going on in the background," highlighting that the ransom notes were going to "all the media outlets first."

"It’s so much, and I just can’t understand that in 2026 there’s not — like you said — that’s what I don’t believe, that there’s not one piece of information," she continued. "They’re not telling us."

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The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Remains Ongoing

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: NBC; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 by her daughter Annie Guthrie and Cioni after being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home around 9:45 p.m.

Footage captured from her front door surveillance camera showed a masked intruder on her front porch around 1:45 a.m. on February 1.

Savannah Guthrie's mom is believed to have been abducted before 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which was left behind at her home. She was reported missing hours later after failing to appear for her regular Sunday church livestream with friends.

The investigation remains ongoing, as no suspects have been identified in the case.

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Speak Out

Photo of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 100 days.

On Monday, May 11, Nancy's neighbors marked 100 days since she disappeared.

“I write this message with a very heavy heart as our friend and neighbor, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing,” read a newsletter written by the president of the Catalina Foothills Association, Will Pew. “On behalf of the Catalina Foothills Association, I wish Nancy’s family and close friends love and support; our thoughts are with all of them.”

The statement continued, "As with most of us who have lived here for decades, Nancy and her family are rooted in Tucson and the Catalina Foothills and she and her children and grandchildren have many, many close friends who are all suffering waiting for any news of her whereabouts."

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