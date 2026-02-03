or
Article continues below advertisement
Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy's Pacemaker Goes Dark as Abduction Fears Continue

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, had her pacemaker go offline in the middle of the night, which supports the theory that she may have been abducted.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

A chilling new clue has surfaced that appears to support the theory that Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her bed.

The 84-year-old woman's pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing to her Apple Watch around 2 a.m., police sources told a news outlet on Tuesday, February 3.

Nancy Guthrie's Apple Watch Went Dark

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker reportedly went offline in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker reportedly went offline in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The high-tech watch was left in Nancy's home, which means the information stopped syncing once the pacemaker was out of range.

Apple Watches are often used to connect through Bluetooth to health devices like pacemakers, which treat irregular heart rhythms, to monitor their vitals.

The new data offers a possible timeline of the kidnapping of Nancy, who was last seen in her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announcing that the disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence."

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris revealed. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."

Nancy had "no cognitive issues," but was "limited in her mobility," leading authorities to believe she didn't "just walk out of there... she did not leave on her own," according to the Pima County Sheriff.

Savannah Guthrie Skipped 'Today' Show Filming

Photo of Savannah Guthrie was absent from the 'Today' show following her mother's disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie was absent from the 'Today' show following her mother's disappearance.

Savannah skipped the filming of the Monday, February 2, episode of the Today show as she dealt with her mom's disappearance.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," the morning show host said in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

Blood Was Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Photo of Signs of forced entry were found in Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: MEGA

Signs of forced entry were found in Nancy Guthrie's home.

On Tuesday, February 2, it was revealed that blood was found in Nancy's home, along with signs for forced entry, leading authorities to believe she may have been abducted from her bed.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff revealed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

Authorities have been employing the use of airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol in the search to find the missing grandmother.

The investigation into Nancy's disappearance has been described as a "race against time" and a reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

