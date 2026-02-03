Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy's Pacemaker Goes Dark as Abduction Fears Continue

Article continues below advertisement

A chilling new clue has surfaced that appears to support the theory that Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her bed. The 84-year-old woman's pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing to her Apple Watch around 2 a.m., police sources told a news outlet on Tuesday, February 3.

Nancy Guthrie's Apple Watch Went Dark

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker reportedly went offline in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The high-tech watch was left in Nancy's home, which means the information stopped syncing once the pacemaker was out of range. Apple Watches are often used to connect through Bluetooth to health devices like pacemakers, which treat irregular heart rhythms, to monitor their vitals. The new data offers a possible timeline of the kidnapping of Nancy, who was last seen in her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announcing that the disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris revealed. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again." Nancy had "no cognitive issues," but was "limited in her mobility," leading authorities to believe she didn't "just walk out of there... she did not leave on her own," according to the Pima County Sheriff.

Savannah Guthrie Skipped 'Today' Show Filming

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie was absent from the 'Today' show following her mother's disappearance.

Savannah skipped the filming of the Monday, February 2, episode of the Today show as she dealt with her mom's disappearance. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," the morning show host said in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

Blood Was Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: MEGA Signs of forced entry were found in Nancy Guthrie's home.