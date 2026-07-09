Nancy Guthrie Update: Ex-FBI Agent Reveals 'Critical' Move Investigators Must Make in Order to Find Missing Mom
July 9 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
A former FBI special agent revealed the "critical" move investigators must make to find Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, as the search for the senior continues into its fifth month.
"I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told a news outlet on Sunday, July 5.
Ex-FBI Agent Suggested 'Blitz Campaign'
The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31. Police believe she was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home after her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on her porch at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of her disappearance. DNA found at the scene was sent for testing. No suspects have been publicly identified.
Coffindaffer, who has been following the case closely since the 84-year-old's February 1 disappearance, suggested that federal investigators do a "blitz campaign" to distribute images of the masked suspect nationwide.
Keeping Nancy Guthrie's Name in the Media Is 'Critical'
“Everybody thinks because we’re newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it,” Coffindaffer added. “But the fact of the matter is, people really don’t know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical.”
The former federal agent pointed out that authorites should also use Spanish for messaging to the public, regarding posters and billboards, as there have been several tips that Nancy was taken south of the border.
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Ex-FBI Agent on Recent Ransom Notes
Coffindaffer commented on several ransom notes the Guthrie family has received in the last few months and explained how investigators determine their authenticity.
"They’re going to compare IP addresses," she told the outlet. "They are also going to look at how they’re worded, what is used in terms of syntax, and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and actions that were followed after. So, they’re going to be looking at all of that."
The FBI released an update on the ransom notes on July 1, stating that some notes have been deemed fake, while others are still being investigated.
"The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation," the statement read. "Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such."
DNA Is Key to Finding Nancy Guthrie
Coffindaffer ultimately believed that DNA would lead to the case being solved.
"I think there’s a lot more DNA they’re working with,” she claimed. "We know about a rootless hair, and I think that’s a possibility. So, I think that that’s really a road that could meet with ending this and figuring out who did this."