Nancy Guthrie Case: 2 Men Arrested Outside Missing Mom's Home After Suspicious 'Grave' Was Found in Mexico
June 12 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Two men were arrested in the neighborhood where Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, lives as police investigate her alleged grave at the Mexican border.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested the true crime content creators on June 8 following several reports from neighbors about their "scary" behavior.
Troy Lewis Bradshaw and Damian Todd Enderle were each cited for counts of public nuisance. A third man, Criminal Network YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr., was also arrested at his home in Tucson, Ariz., for two counts of obstructing a highway and one count of public nuisance.
Pima County Cracks Down
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KVOA the department had begun receiving an onslaught of phone calls about YouTubers traipsing the neighborhood in the wake of Nancy's disappearance.
"We started getting calls from the neighbors about a certain group of these, I'll use the word, YouTubers, but the complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behavior of those individuals was becoming pretty scary, pretty frightful to the neighborhood," he said.
Police began to crack down on freelance investigators roaming Nancy's neighborhood after a video revealed one of the men peeing behind a tent, reported USA Today.
Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, said the sheriff would "no longer tolerate" disruptive behavior.
"Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law," Kevin said. "Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense."
During the beginning stages of the investigation in February, parking was prohibited outside of Nancy's home. However, that didn't stop wannabe detectives from swarming the area.
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Where Does the Case Stand?
On June 10, an anonymous tip prompted Buscando Corazones Nogales, a group dedicated to locating missing people in Mexico, to search for Nancy's remains on the border.
The lead claimed that Nancy, who has been missing since February 1, was buried under one of the streams in the area.
Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the group's leader, told El Imparcial that the group uncovered 25 unmarked graves, but Nancy was not among the remains discovered.
"We began exploring this area and found the first four bodies; however, we saw signs that led us to believe there were more people buried there, so we shared information with another group in the city, who recently reported the discovery of several positive cases," he said.
The Guthries Are Offering a Reward
The search for the 84-year-old has now stretched into its fourth month, with no suspects identified.
The NBC anchor's mother was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her home. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to appear at a regular church livestream with friends the following day.
Nancy is believed to have been forcibly taken from her home after doorbell camera footage revealed a masked individual outside her house around 1:45 a.m.
Her children, Savannah, Annie and Camron Guthrie have offered a reward of up to $1 million for any information that would lead to their mother's safe return.