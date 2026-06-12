Nancy Guthrie Case: 2 Men Arrested Outside Missing Mom's Home After Suspicious 'Grave' Was Found in Mexico

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Two men were arrested in the neighborhood where Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, lives as police investigate her alleged grave at the Mexican border. The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested the true crime content creators on June 8 following several reports from neighbors about their "scary" behavior. Troy Lewis Bradshaw and Damian Todd Enderle were each cited for counts of public nuisance. A third man, Criminal Network YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr., was also arrested at his home in Tucson, Ariz., for two counts of obstructing a highway and one count of public nuisance.

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Pima County Cracks Down

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;Mega Residents have noticed a large amount of true crime content creators in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood following her disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KVOA the department had begun receiving an onslaught of phone calls about YouTubers traipsing the neighborhood in the wake of Nancy's disappearance. "We started getting calls from the neighbors about a certain group of these, I'll use the word, YouTubers, but the complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behavior of those individuals was becoming pretty scary, pretty frightful to the neighborhood," he said. Police began to crack down on freelance investigators roaming Nancy's neighborhood after a video revealed one of the men peeing behind a tent, reported USA Today.

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Source: MEGA Parking was prohibited outside of Nancy Guthrie's home soon after she vanished in February.

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, said the sheriff would "no longer tolerate" disruptive behavior. "Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law," Kevin said. "Effective immediately, individuals found in violation of the law may be cited and released on a first offense." During the beginning stages of the investigation in February, parking was prohibited outside of Nancy's home. However, that didn't stop wannabe detectives from swarming the area.

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Where Does the Case Stand?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;Mega Nancy Guthrie's body was not found in the unmarked graves a Mexico search group dug up.

On June 10, an anonymous tip prompted Buscando Corazones Nogales, a group dedicated to locating missing people in Mexico, to search for Nancy's remains on the border. The lead claimed that Nancy, who has been missing since February 1, was buried under one of the streams in the area. Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the group's leader, told El Imparcial that the group uncovered 25 unmarked graves, but Nancy was not among the remains discovered. "We began exploring this area and found the first four bodies; however, we saw signs that led us to believe there were more people buried there, so we shared information with another group in the city, who recently reported the discovery of several positive cases," he said.

The Guthries Are Offering a Reward

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;Mega Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have offered a hefty reward for anyone with information that leads to their mother's return.