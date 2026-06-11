Nancy Guthrie Search Erupts After Anonymous Tip Alleges She Was Buried in Unmarked 'Grave' in Mexico

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A massive search has erupted in Mexico after a local organization received an anonymous tip claiming Nancy Guthrie was buried in an unmarked grave. Buscando Corazones Nogales, a group dedicated to locating missing people in Mexico, said it obtained the lead on Wednesday, June 10, claiming Savannah Guthrie's mother, who has been missing since February 1, was buried under one of the streams in the area.

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The Search for Nancy Guthrie Intensified

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the group's leader, told local news outlet El Imparcial that the group investigated the area and uncovered 25 unmarked graves, but Nancy was not among the remains discovered. "We began exploring this area and found the first four bodies; however, we saw signs that led us to believe there were more people buried there, so we shared information with another group in the city, who recently reported the discovery of several positive cases," he told the outlet. Ramona told the outlet the searches would continue in hopes of finding the remains of other missing persons.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

The search for the 84-year-old has now stretched into its fourth month, with no suspects identified. The NBC anchor's mother was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The senior was reported missing the next day after she failed to appear at a regular church livestream with friends.

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Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera Captured Footage of Masked Intruder

Source: MEGA A masked intruder was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorstep the morning of her disappearance.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home around 1:45 a.m. on February 1 when a masked intruder was seen on her porch, according to footage captured by her doorbell camera. Her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone around 2:30 a.m. that day, suggesting she may have been abducted at that time, as the device was left behind.

Nancy Guthrie's Case Is 'Difficult,' Says Sheriff

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos called Nancy Guthrie's disappearance a 'sensitive case.'