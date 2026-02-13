Nancy Guthrie Probe Intensifies as Chilling New Video Shows Suspicious Stranger Near Missing Mom's Home 1 Week Before Abduction

Article continues below advertisement

A new suspicious video in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, shows a mysterious stranger visiting her quiet Arizona neighborhood a week before her disappearance. The video, captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera on January 23, showed a man, who appeared to avoid being seen, approaching a home about 6.5 miles from Nancy's at around 5 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

New Suspicious Video Emerged

In the footage, the stranger approached the front door, turning around to peek behind him before attempting to use his finger to block the ring camera. The neighbor who posted the footage noted the stranger fled when their dogs started barking. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the video as a potential lead, law enforcement sources told a .

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!