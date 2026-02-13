or
Nancy Guthrie Probe Intensifies as Chilling New Video Shows Suspicious Stranger Near Missing Mom's Home 1 Week Before Abduction

New footage shows a chilling stranger visiting a home near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home nearly a week before her disappearance on February 1.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

A new suspicious video in the case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, shows a mysterious stranger visiting her quiet Arizona neighborhood a week before her disappearance.

The video, captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera on January 23, showed a man, who appeared to avoid being seen, approaching a home about 6.5 miles from Nancy's at around 5 a.m.

New Suspicious Video Emerged

In the footage, the stranger approached the front door, turning around to peek behind him before attempting to use his finger to block the ring camera.

The neighbor who posted the footage noted the stranger fled when their dogs started barking.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the video as a potential lead, law enforcement sources told a .

The latest update comes nearly two weeks after Nancy was reported missing on February 1. The 84-year-old was last seen by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off at her home at around 9:48 p.m. the night before.

