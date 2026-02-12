Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case Update: New Video Surfaces of Man With Similar Backpack Just Before Alleged Kidnapping

Article continues below advertisement

New video has surfaced related to Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance. According to a new clip, obtained by TMZ, the man in the video is on the FBI's radar. The video was recorded five miles from Savannah Guthrie's mom's home in Tucson, Ariz.

New video has surfaced of a person attempting to open a gate at a home approximately five miles south of Nancy Guthrie’s residence. This was taken on February 1, at 153AM local time

pic.twitter.com/MCM4WfEL78 — همس الامل (@hamsalamil) February 12, 2026 Source: @hamsalamil/X

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Law enforcement officials told the outlet the FBI lasering in on the man, who is wearing and carrying backpacks around the same time as the alleged kidnapping, in the video. As OK! previously reported earlier this week, another video was released of a potential suspect, who wore a black mask and a backpack. In the new video, the backpack has reflective straps, similar to the Ring doorbell footage. The man in the video is trying to enter a locked gate. He was recorded on a resident's Ring camera at 1:52 a.m.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

On the same day the new video surfaced, the TV star, 54, posted a tribute to her mom, who has been missing since February 1. "our lovely mom. 💛 we will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope," she captioned the post. One person wrote, "Bring her home🙏🏻," while another said, "Praying your heart gets peace and rest. And you get your mommy back home safe and healthy 🤍." A third person added, "Praying for you all ❤️."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Earlier this week, a man named Carlos was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson. However, he was later released. The sheriff’s department confirmed they had "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" earlier that day. "I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," the man told reporters in a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez.

Source: NBC