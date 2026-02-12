or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case Update: New Video Surfaces of Man With Similar Backpack Just Before Alleged Kidnapping

split of Savannah Guthrie, suspect.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

A new video has surfaced related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New video has surfaced related to Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance.

According to a new clip, obtained by TMZ, the man in the video is on the FBI's radar.

The video was recorded five miles from Savannah Guthrie's mom's home in Tucson, Ariz.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hamsalamil/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

savannah guthrie missing mom case new video surfaces man backpack
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Law enforcement officials told the outlet the FBI lasering in on the man, who is wearing and carrying backpacks around the same time as the alleged kidnapping, in the video.

As OK! previously reported earlier this week, another video was released of a potential suspect, who wore a black mask and a backpack. In the new video, the backpack has reflective straps, similar to the Ring doorbell footage. The man in the video is trying to enter a locked gate. He was recorded on a resident's Ring camera at 1:52 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement

savannah guthries missing mom case update new video surfaces of man with similar backpack just before alleged kidnapping
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

On the same day the new video surfaced, the TV star, 54, posted a tribute to her mom, who has been missing since February 1.

"our lovely mom. 💛 we will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope," she captioned the post.

One person wrote, "Bring her home🙏🏻," while another said, "Praying your heart gets peace and rest. And you get your mommy back home safe and healthy 🤍."

A third person added, "Praying for you all ❤️."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

savannah guthrie missing mom case new video surfaces man backpack
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Earlier this week, a man named Carlos was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson. However, he was later released.

The sheriff’s department confirmed they had "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" earlier that day.

"I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," the man told reporters in a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez.

savannah guthrie missing mom case new video surfaces man backpack
Source: NBC

According to Troy Hillman, a retired Phoenix police sergeant who lives about two hours from Tucson, said the case could be solved soon.

“You’ve got a lot of clues just baked in these, what seems to be a short amount of video,” Troy explained.

He then broke down what investigators could potentially pull from the footage.

“They can kind of get biometrics on the facial features,” he said. “There’s just a ton of information, the backpack, the way he wore his gun, what type of holster it is, what type of gun it was. The type of gloves he had on.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.