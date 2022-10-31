Naomi Judd's Daughters Ashley & Wynonna Reunite In Nashville Following Rumored Drama Over Late Mom's Estate
Ashley and Wynonna Judd reunited to honor legend Loretta Lynn months after the tragic death of iconic matriarch Naomi Judd.
The ladies gave each other a tight hug at the CMT tribute for the 90-year-old — who died earlier this month — at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 30, as seen in a photo.
Both looking iconic in their own right, Ashley, 54, stunned in a floral gown while her older sister, 58, styled a flowy, black long dress that perfectly contrasted her fiery red hair.
'FIGHTING OVER WHAT?': WYNONNA JUDD BREAKS SILENCE ON RUMORS SHE'S FEUDING WITH SISTER ASHLEY OVER LATE MOM NAOMI'S WILL
Other stars in attendance included Keith Urban, Jack White of the White Stripes, Jack Lawrence, George Strait, Sheryl Crow and many other country crooners.
Ashley reflected on the monumental night on Instagram, noting she is "quite speechless." As she looked back on performing with Wynonna, she shared: "I guess looking into my sister's eyes and singing with her — the first time we EVER have done that — can do that to a woman."
"I have no idea where my courage or calm came from," she admitted of taking the stage, "Mom, perhaps?"
Ashley concluded her post by crediting her "gorgeous Chosen Family. I love you. You buffer me from life's storms, we have fun, we make meaning, you make me safe."
The actress and the country singer's night together comes on the heels of rumors that the sisters were feuding over their late mom's will after she took her own life in April. Wynonna set the record straight shortly after learning of the claims, clarifying in a cover story that there is "no argument" between the two.
“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the "Tell Me Why" singer continued in the interview.
WYNONNA JUDD ADMITS SHE'S FEELING 'BROKEN AND BLESSED' MONTHS AFTER MOM NAOMI'S DEATH
Wynonna then revealed that Naomi appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate five years before she died. Upon his death, she explained that the famous sisters will "split" the estate and that she has no plans to contest the will.
After doubling down on the fact that she is "not savvy enough" to contest the will nor has she ever thought about doing so, Wynonna said their mom's death only brought the two closer.
"As sisters, we disagree on so much," Wynonna pointed out. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"