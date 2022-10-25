Wynonna Judd Admits She's Feeling 'Broken And Blessed' Months After Mom Naomi's Death
Wynonna Judd is feeling all sorts of emotions amid her The Judds: The Final Tour following her mom Naomi Judd's tragic suicide.
Admitting that her current emotional state is "somewhere between hell and hallelujah" while appearing on the Monday, October 24, episode of Today, Wynonna told host Hoda Kotb, "These shows are healing me, one show at a time, and all my friends are coming."
The country music singer, 58, added, "It's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end."
Wynonna, who lost the famous matriarch to suicide earlier this year, gushed that she has been moved by seeing "up to four generations" of fans at her performances, saying: "It's a crazy time because it's not about show business. This is a celebration of life."
As OK! reported, Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April. She was 76 years old. The mother-daughter duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just one day after her death.
Despite losing her mom, Wynonna decided to continue with their planned tour, insisting it is what Naomi would've wanted. The arena tour kicked off last month, with 15 new dates being added, along with star studded tributes from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini.
Though Wynonna has been receiving endless love and support as she continues with the emotional tour that would've seen Naomi performing alongside her, she admitted this time has been an emotional rollercoaster for her.
"I will cry and then go right into the next song," shared the "Tell Me Why" singer, revealing she keeps a box of tissues by her side at all times. "It's fun," Wynonna declared of this process, "I'm real and I'm broken and I'm blessed and I'm sassy and I'm crying and I'm snotting through the songs."
Aside from her music and fans, Wynonna said during her Monday appearance that it is her 6-month-old granddaughter, Kaliyah, who is keeping her grounded.
"She looks right through me. She gives me hope. ... They give you something to think about other than yourself," the red-headed singer said, before joking: "it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."