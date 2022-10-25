Wynonna Judd Admits She's Feeling 'Broken And Blessed' Months After Mom Naomi's Death

Wynonna Judd is feeling all sorts of emotions amid her The Judds: The Final Tour following her mom Naomi Judd's tragic suicide.

Admitting that her current emotional state is "somewhere between hell and hallelujah" while appearing on the Monday, October 24, episode of Today, Wynonna told host Hoda Kotb, "These shows are healing me, one show at a time, and all my friends are coming."