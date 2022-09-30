Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Present When Authorities Found Singer's Lifeless Body Following Suicide
More information has been revealed about Naomi Judd’s tragic passing. According to a court transcript obtained by Radar from an August 30 hearing, the late country singer's psychologist was present at the residence when authorities discovered her lifeless body.
“So the psychologist was at the scene?” a Tennessee judge asked the attorney who's representing the actress' husband, Larry Strickland, and daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd. "He was," the lawyer replied to further clarify. Authorities also noted that the psychologist was interviewed on scene.
NAOMI JUDD’S DEEP DEPRESSION: COUNTRY STAR WANTED TO BE KILLED ON STAGE, SAID 'I WAS SO MISERABLE I WANTED TO END IT ALL'
The family previously sued Williamson County Sheriff in order to block the release of any evidence relating to Naomi's April 30 suicide, as they believe things like graphic photos and videos could cause her loved ones more emotional harm.
During the hearing, it was alleged authorities have possession of "audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”
According to the documents, the judge asked the officer's lawyer if they had reviewed the body cam footage and questioned if it depicted Naomi's dead body. “They do," the attorney revealed, while noting that the sensitive elements of the footage would be redacted if made public.
ASHLEY JUDD MAKES HAUNTING CONFESSION: HOW SHE FOUND, CRADLED LATE MOM NAOMI'S 'LABORING BODY' WITH SELF INFLICTED GUN SHOT WOUND
As OK! previously reported, the country crooner took her own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Her youngest daughter, Ashley, discovered Naomi's wounded body in the moments after.
"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," the High Crimes star recalled in a heartbreaking essay. "I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading."
"I wanted to be comforting her," Ashley continued of her mother's final moments. "Telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia."