Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Present When Authorities Found Singer's Lifeless Body Following Suicide

The family previously sued Williamson County Sheriff in order to block the release of any evidence relating to Naomi's April 30 suicide, as they believe things like graphic photos and videos could cause her loved ones more emotional harm.

During the hearing, it was alleged authorities have possession of "audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”