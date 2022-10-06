'Fighting Over What?': Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will
Setting the record straight. Wynonna Judd insists there is no feud going on between her and sister Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd's will.
“Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said in a cover story, making it clear that there is "no argument" between the sisters following recent rumors.
“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the 58-year-old continued.
Wynonna clarified that her mom, who died by suicide in April at age 76, appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate five years before she died. Upon his death, Wynonna, 58, said she and the actress, 54, will "split" the estate and that she has no plans to contest the will.
“I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me — who knows stuff like this,” the country singer explained in her recent interview. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”
As for her relationship with her sister, Wynonna said their mom's death has only brought the two closer. "I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan," said Wynonna, whose father is Charles Jordan. "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley."
"She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion," Wynonna added of her half-sister, whose father is Michael Cimenella. "It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."
"As sisters, we disagree on so much," Wynonna pointed out. "But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.'"
Despite their unfathomable loss bringing them together, Wynonna revealed she and Ashley once went to a life coach to mend their relationship, which has been strained at times due to their separate successes.
“Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don’t,” the singer said. “That’s really interesting, because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnect."
At the end of the day, Wynonna and Ashley have been through thick and thin together, having come out as better versions of themselves. "The best revenge is living well," she concluded, "and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life."
Wynonna and Ashley's mom took her own life after years of suffering with bipolar disorder, PTSD and depression.