Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup Are 'Keeping Their Engagement Hush-Hush,' Spills Source

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup no longer have to play pretend in roles where they are a married couple, as they are reportedly planning to tie the knot!
"They’ve been keeping the engagement hush-hush," a source revealed of the duo — who started dating after meeting on the set of Netflix's 2017 series Gypsy, where they co-starred as husband and wife.
"Billy surprised Naomi with a gorgeous ring," the insider spilled to a news publication. "She’s been wearing it publicly."
Watts was most recently spotted with the eye-catching diamond ring displayed on her finger while walking her pup outside of the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, April 26 — which is what caused an eruption of speculation that Crudup got down on one knee.
While The Watcher actress hasn't denied the plausible engagement, it seems she wants to keep details surrounding the exciting news private as she basks in the happiness with her loved ones.
"Naomi’s only told her closest friends and family, but of course she said yes," the source expressed of the sweet couple. "Neither Naomi nor Billy has been married before, but it’s something they’d talked about."
"The timing just felt right. They’re in a great place, and both were ready," the confidante dished of Watts and Crudup, both 54.
As Watts prepares to become a bride, the insider noted she has no plans to have a "huge" wedding, as the couple prefers something more intimate.
Exes are no worry for the Hollywood couple either, as the insider confirmed Watts' former boyfriend Liev Schreiber is more than supportive of their upcoming vows.
“Liev is truly thrilled for Naomi, and their kids adore Billy," the source confessed. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big happy blended family."
Schreiber and Watts share a son, Sasha, 15, and a daughter, Kai, 14. They dated for 11 years but never took the next step in their relationship before calling it quits in 2016.
Crudup shares his 19-year-old son, William, with ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker.
Crudup dated Parker from 1996-2003, and he left the then-pregnant actress for Homeland star Claire Danes — who he later split from in 2006.
