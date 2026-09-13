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Natalie Harp's Increasing Presence Around Donald Trump Raises New Questions About Her White House Role

Composite photo of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp accompanied Donald Trump during his Labor Day weekend trip to Bedminster National Golf Club.

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Sept. 13 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

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Natalie Harp is back in the spotlight after another holiday weekend close to President Donald Trump.

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Image of The White House aide was spotted watching Donald Trump golf from a cart in New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

The White House aide was spotted watching Donald Trump golf from a cart in New Jersey.

The 35-year-old White House aide accompanied Trump to his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey over Labor Day weekend, where she was spotted watching him golf from a cart and boarding Marine One as he traveled from Washington to New Jersey.

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Image of She later boarded Marine One as Donald Trump traveled between Washington and New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

She later boarded Marine One as Donald Trump traveled between Washington and New Jersey.

Harp has become a regular presence around Trump, both in Oval Office meetings and on weekend golf trips. She also reportedly spent her 35th birthday last month with the president at his New Jersey club.

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A Weekend at Bedminster

Image of Her latest appearance renewed scrutiny over her frequent presence around the president.
Source: MEGA

Her latest appearance renewed scrutiny over her frequent presence around the president.

Harp’s latest appearance came as attention around her relationship with Trump continues to build. The former right-wing television anchor has drawn scrutiny for how often she appears at the president’s side.

The Daily Beast previously published letters she allegedly wrote to Trump, including one in which she called him her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp allegedly wrote in one letter.

The letters were believed to have been written during or shortly after a 2023 trip to Trump’s golf courses in Scotland and Ireland. In them, Harp reportedly expressed embarrassment about walking the course and running after him, including an episode that appeared to match photos of her sprinting uphill to keep up with Trump’s golf cart.

The Truth Social Question

Image of Natalie Harp was later photographed seated behind Donald Trump at the golf club restaurant with a tablet.
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp was later photographed seated behind Donald Trump at the golf club restaurant with a tablet.

Harp’s Bedminster sighting drew more attention because it coincided with Trump’s heavy weekend social media activity.

Trump posted on Truth Social dozens of times Sunday and Monday, including AI-generated images of himself with George Washington, on Hulk Hogan’s body, commanding robots, piloting a spaceship, renaming New Mexico as “New America” and claiming the moon.

Later that day, a photo showed Harp seated behind Trump at the golf club restaurant with a tablet in hand.

Harp is known for helping Trump draft Truth Social posts and refers to herself as the “Human Printer,” a nickname reportedly given by Trump’s staff because she prints positive news stories for him.

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