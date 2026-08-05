Donald Trump Boasts About His 'Winning Shot' as He Tallies Eyebrow-Raising Score at His Own Golf Club
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 2:52 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump claimed victory in both the Senior and Super Senior divisions at the Bedminster Club Championship over the weekend after posting a two-under-par gross score of 70.
On Sunday, August 2, the 80-year-old president celebrated the win at his own course, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, in a post on Truth Social.
Alongside a video of what he called his “winning shot,” Trump credited the 2-under-par performance on the par-72 championship course to “TALENT,” adding that he rarely has time to practice due to his official duties.
Donald Trump's Golf Score Raises Eyebrows
The win marks what Trump claims is his 43rd club championship victory across his various golf properties.
The final score faced skepticism from golf analysts, critics and fellow participants for several mathematical and physical reasons.
A video of the final leaderboard shared on Instagram by fellow competitor Philip Zamloot showed Trump at the top with a gross score of 70 and a net score of 70.
In golf, a net score is calculated by subtracting a player's handicap from their total strokes.
Because both figures were identical, it mathematically implies that Trump played with a handicap of zero — a level of scratch golf generally reserved for elite professional athletes, which is practically unheard of for an 80-year-old.
Trump's reported gross score was seven strokes ahead of the next closest player on the board, Zamloot, who carded a gross score of 77.
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'He Cheats Like a Mafia Accountant'
Critics, including sports writer Rick Reilly (author of Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump), quickly pointed out that an 80-year-old shooting ten strokes under his own age on a grueling, Tom Fazio-designed championship course stretches logical boundaries.
Because the tournament used a handicap system to determine the ultimate winner based on net scores, observers noted that several other players posted better net scores than Trump's net 70, further confusing how he walked away with both trophies.
“He cheats like a mafia accountant,” Reilly said, claiming Trump adjusts his scorecards.
'He Cheats Pathetically'
"He kicked my ball into the bunker. I hit a great shot, and we got up there, and his ball was on the green, and mine was in the bunker,” said sportscaster Mike Tirico, accusing Trump of altering their shots while driving ahead in his cart.
"Yes, he cheats. He cheats pathetically. I've seen him do it,” alleged journalist Suzannah Lessard, who profiled Trump for New York Magazine.
According to the Donald Trump Golf Tracker, the POTUS has golfed on 125 of 563 days since returning to office, meaning 22.2 percent of his presidency has seemingly been spent golfing.