Politics Donald Trump Boasts About His 'Winning Shot' as He Tallies Eyebrow-Raising Score at His Own Golf Club Source: MEGA Donald Trump touted his latest golf accomplishment after claiming victory at the Bedminster Club Championship over the weekend. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Updated 2:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump claimed victory in both the Senior and Super Senior divisions at the Bedminster Club Championship over the weekend after posting a two-under-par gross score of 70. On Sunday, August 2, the 80-year-old president celebrated the win at his own course, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, in a post on Truth Social. Alongside a video of what he called his “winning shot,” Trump credited the 2-under-par performance on the par-72 championship course to “TALENT,” adding that he rarely has time to practice due to his official duties.

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Donald Trump's Golf Score Raises Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's latest golf score raised eyebrows among critics.

The win marks what Trump claims is his 43rd club championship victory across his various golf properties. The final score faced skepticism from golf analysts, critics and fellow participants for several mathematical and physical reasons. A video of the final leaderboard shared on Instagram by fellow competitor Philip Zamloot showed Trump at the top with a gross score of 70 and a net score of 70.

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Source: MEGA Critics had trouble believing Donlald Trump's championship-winning golf score at his own club.

In golf, a net score is calculated by subtracting a player's handicap from their total strokes. Because both figures were identical, it mathematically implies that Trump played with a handicap of zero — a level of scratch golf generally reserved for elite professional athletes, which is practically unheard of for an 80-year-old. Trump's reported gross score was seven strokes ahead of the next closest player on the board, Zamloot, who carded a gross score of 77.

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'He Cheats Like a Mafia Accountant'

Source: MEGA Critics disputed Donald Trump's recent victory.

Critics, including sports writer Rick Reilly (author of Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump), quickly pointed out that an 80-year-old shooting ten strokes under his own age on a grueling, Tom Fazio-designed championship course stretches logical boundaries. Because the tournament used a handicap system to determine the ultimate winner based on net scores, observers noted that several other players posted better net scores than Trump's net 70, further confusing how he walked away with both trophies. “He cheats like a mafia accountant,” Reilly said, claiming Trump adjusts his scorecards.

'He Cheats Pathetically'

Source: MEGA Sportscaster Mike Tirico claimed Donald Trump 'kicked my ball into the bunker.'