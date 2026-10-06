Natalie Harp Played Major Role in Directing Taxpayer Money to Trump-Praising Ads, Report Says

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Donald Trump’s 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp, has caused concern all around the Washington establishment this year. Her ubiquitous presence around the president has drawn attention from colleagues who call her “the human printer," while Secret Service agents were allegedly alarmed at her closeness with the 80-year-old president.

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'Paid for by the U.S. Government'

Source: MEGA Trump authorized a $20 million ad buy, paid for with taxpayer dollars, praising himself.

Now it’s being reported that Harp’s fingerprints are all over Trump’s latest scheme to use taxpayer dollars to pay for advertisements praising himself at the height of campaign season. These ads, which breathlessly applaud Trump’s policies, praise him while JMSN’s “Love Me” plays (without JMSN’s permission.) The ads — which sometimes mirror his campaign ads exactly, and in one case imply divine guidance in his existence — are prominently marked “paid for by the U.S. government.”

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Trump Authorized $20 Million in Taxpayer Dollars to Praise Himself

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is said to often have influence on decisions such as Trump's recent self-praising ads.

The ads first ran in Washington, D.C., markets so they’d be seen by Trump, and now a $20 million fund from the Department of Homeland Security is funding nationwide airings. In a recent news article, it was reported that Harp influenced him to put more attention on himself during ads for the midterms. During a strategy meeting, she pulled up a group of videos and images of a tough-looking Trump that reportedly delighted her boss. Harp is known for keeping positive news about Trump near at hand, and this day was apparently no exception.

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'Where Is DOGE When You Need It?'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is said to enjoy images of himself that project strength.

Not long after, Trump authorized a buy for a series of ads, including the unsettling “Love Me” clip. The move sparked bipartisan opposition. On The View, co-host Sara Haines asked “Where is DOGE when you need it?”

Kristi Noem Was Fired for a Similar Ad Buy

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is rarely far away from Trump when he travels.