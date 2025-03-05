Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman 'Regrets' Not Suing Her Fertility Doctor After Having 14 Kids: 'Would've Been Helpful for My Family'

Suleman is set to return to the spotlight on Lifetime, with a film I Was Octomom and a docuseries Confessions of Octomom, premiering on March 8 and 10, respectively.

Dr. Michael Kamrava, who helped her to have all 14 of her kids, did multiple rounds of IVF on her. While she already had children — and revealed she wanted “just one more” — Kamrava told her he’d implanted six embryos in her, resulting in the loss of his medical license.

"I don't think I'd do too much differently," Suleman told People of the ordeal. "I do regret not suing the infertility doctor. I definitely regret that because his insurance would've been the one paying, and it would've been some millions, and it would've been helpful for my family."