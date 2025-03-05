Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman 'Regrets' Not Suing Her Fertility Doctor After Having 14 Kids: 'Would've Been Helpful for My Family'
Natalie “Nadya” Suleman, a.k.a. Octomom, revealed she regrets not suing her fertility doctor who helped bring her octuplets into the world.
Suleman is set to return to the spotlight on Lifetime, with a film I Was Octomom and a docuseries Confessions of Octomom, premiering on March 8 and 10, respectively.
Dr. Michael Kamrava, who helped her to have all 14 of her kids, did multiple rounds of IVF on her. While she already had children — and revealed she wanted “just one more” — Kamrava told her he’d implanted six embryos in her, resulting in the loss of his medical license.
"I don't think I'd do too much differently," Suleman told People of the ordeal. "I do regret not suing the infertility doctor. I definitely regret that because his insurance would've been the one paying, and it would've been some millions, and it would've been helpful for my family."
Suleman became a media sensation, coming under fire for already having children and struggling financially.
"I regret that I kind of threw myself under the bus to cover for him, and I shouldn't have but I was grateful,” she said. “I wouldn't have had any of my kids if it weren't for his innovative technique. No one else in the world did this type of procedure so I didn't have it in my heart to sue him. But I did sue the hospital because they breached HIPAA. They're the reason why I ended up in the public eye."
While Suleman noted everyone has “20/20 [vision] in hindsight,” she admitted she didn’t “intend” on having so many children.
Suleman, who stated she initially wanted “seven kids,” explained why she wanted a big family in the first place.
“I wasn't happy as an only child, and clearly I projected my dream onto my kids and wanting a big, well, not this big of a family,” she said. “But it's not enough to say I wanted a big family because I was lonely. There is an amalgamation of factors. I wanted kids to create maybe a safe and predictable little world that I lacked growing up. So then of course, I projected onto my future family."
She noted she became “laser-focused” on achieving her goal, working “relentlessly for it.” “I may have overachieved with kids,” she joked.
As OK! reported, Suleman has been out of the spotlight for some time, but she decided now was the time to reemerge in order to take her life back.
"I've been saying, I want to keep them safe and protect my kids, and well, they're older now," she detailed. "They're turning 16 and making the decision to really do this."