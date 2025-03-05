Everything to Know About New Lifetime Docuseries 'Confessions of Octomom': Trailer, Premiere Date and More
What Is 'Confessions of Octomom' About?
Lifetime's documentary series Confessions of Octomom brings Natalie "Nadya" Suleman back to the limelight 16 years after she gave birth to the world's first-ever surviving octuplets.
The documentary follows Suleman "as she provides an intimate look at her history and her life today as a mom of 14, and her newest role as a grandmother. With her octuplets turning sixteen this January and her other six children ranging from 17 to 23 years-old, Suleman has been out of the public eye for years and now, for the first time, Suleman and her 14 children reveal a much different life than the world has ever been privy to before," per the description of the show.
The series also "follows the octuplets through their challenges and triumphs, growing up in the spotlight and their desire to move beyond their now secluded life."
The show touches on Suleman's life and the backlash she received for conceiving via IVF treatments despite being a single mom to six other kids.
Is There a Trailer for 'Confessions of Octomom'?
In the nearly four-minute trailer for Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime's YouTube channel, Suleman tells the producer she drives around Los Angeles with a face covering, hat and sunglasses to help with her social anxiety.
"Nobody knows — they look and they look away," she continues. "It doesn't draw any attention because people don't want to look and stare."
The preview shares news articles from 2009, when the public lambasted Suleman for having 14 children despite her struggles in taking care of them. One of her daughters appears on screen, revealing the matriarch "was getting a lot of death threats" at the time she gave birth to the octuplets.
But after 13 years of staying out of the spotlight, Suleman reappears and breaks her silence regarding her motherhood journey.
The mom-of-14 says in the clip, "I'd love to explain what happened and why I became Octomom. I've always wanted to be a mom. I wanted a big family. When I set my mind to achieving a goal, you know, I achieve that goal. I think I may have overachieved with being a mom, though, a little too much there."
Are Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's 14 Kids Featured in 'Confessions of Octomom'?
Based on the trailer, all of Suleman's 14 kids join her in the documentary series. In a shocking turn of events, the sperm donor also makes an appearance to lay out his narrative.
"This is our story. The real one. It has been a long time to share my story," Suleman concludes in the trailer.
When Does 'Confessions of Octomom' Premiere?
Confessions of Octomom premieres on March 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
Where to Watch 'Confessions of Octomom'
According to Lifetime, Confessions of Octomom is a six-part documentary series.