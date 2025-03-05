Everything to Know About New Lifetime Docuseries 'Confessions of Octomom': Trailer, Premiere Date and More

Lifetime's documentary series Confessions of Octomom brings Natalie "Nadya" Suleman back to the limelight 16 years after she gave birth to the world's first-ever surviving octuplets.

The documentary follows Suleman "as she provides an intimate look at her history and her life today as a mom of 14, and her newest role as a grandmother. With her octuplets turning sixteen this January and her other six children ranging from 17 to 23 years-old, Suleman has been out of the public eye for years and now, for the first time, Suleman and her 14 children reveal a much different life than the world has ever been privy to before," per the description of the show.

The series also "follows the octuplets through their challenges and triumphs, growing up in the spotlight and their desire to move beyond their now secluded life."

The show touches on Suleman's life and the backlash she received for conceiving via IVF treatments despite being a single mom to six other kids.