Article continues below advertisement
Everything to Know About New Lifetime Docuseries 'Confessions of Octomom': Trailer, Premiere Date and More

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

'Confessions of Octomom' is set to explore Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's motherhood journey 16 years after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Confessions of Octomom' About?

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman earned the nickname Octomom when she delivered the first-ever surviving octuplets in January 2009.

Lifetime's documentary series Confessions of Octomom brings Natalie "Nadya" Suleman back to the limelight 16 years after she gave birth to the world's first-ever surviving octuplets.

The documentary follows Suleman "as she provides an intimate look at her history and her life today as a mom of 14, and her newest role as a grandmother. With her octuplets turning sixteen this January and her other six children ranging from 17 to 23 years-old, Suleman has been out of the public eye for years and now, for the first time, Suleman and her 14 children reveal a much different life than the world has ever been privy to before," per the description of the show.

The series also "follows the octuplets through their challenges and triumphs, growing up in the spotlight and their desire to move beyond their now secluded life."

The show touches on Suleman's life and the backlash she received for conceiving via IVF treatments despite being a single mom to six other kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Is There a Trailer for 'Confessions of Octomom'?

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's is a mom of 14 children.

In the nearly four-minute trailer for Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime's YouTube channel, Suleman tells the producer she drives around Los Angeles with a face covering, hat and sunglasses to help with her social anxiety.

"Nobody knows — they look and they look away," she continues. "It doesn't draw any attention because people don't want to look and stare."

The preview shares news articles from 2009, when the public lambasted Suleman for having 14 children despite her struggles in taking care of them. One of her daughters appears on screen, revealing the matriarch "was getting a lot of death threats" at the time she gave birth to the octuplets.

But after 13 years of staying out of the spotlight, Suleman reappears and breaks her silence regarding her motherhood journey.

The mom-of-14 says in the clip, "I'd love to explain what happened and why I became Octomom. I've always wanted to be a mom. I wanted a big family. When I set my mind to achieving a goal, you know, I achieve that goal. I think I may have overachieved with being a mom, though, a little too much there."

Article continues below advertisement

Are Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's 14 Kids Featured in 'Confessions of Octomom'?

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman's octuplets are two girls and six boys.

MORE ON:
Nadya “Octomom” Suleman

Based on the trailer, all of Suleman's 14 kids join her in the documentary series. In a shocking turn of events, the sperm donor also makes an appearance to lay out his narrative.

"This is our story. The real one. It has been a long time to share my story," Suleman concludes in the trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

When Does 'Confessions of Octomom' Premiere?

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

The masses lambasted Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman for having 14 children.

Confessions of Octomom premieres on March 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Article continues below advertisement

Where to Watch 'Confessions of Octomom'

confessions of octomom docuseries where to watch premiere date
Source: Lifetime/YouTube

The documentary notes Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman was voted 'the most hated mom in the world.'

According to Lifetime, Confessions of Octomom is a six-part documentary series.

