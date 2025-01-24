Octomom Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman Reveals She Received 'Death Threats' and 'Feared for My Family's Life' After Having 14 Kids
After becoming a household name 15 years ago, Natalie "Nadya" Suleman, a.k.a. Octomom, is re-emerging with a new Lifetime movie and docuseries in which she will address how hard it was to be front and center in the height of her popularity.
When she became the focal point of the media, tabloids and public fodder in 2009, Suleman described it as “complete pandemonium.”
"There was of course all of the details of the death threats and fearing for my family's life,” she shared in a new interview. “And then on the other hand, I had to continue to sacrifice my integrity repeatedly to survive and provide for my family."
At the time, the mom-of-14 ended up starring in an adult films, as well as making a slew of headlines.
Eventually, she shared, when her kids were “about 4 years old,” she was able to “escape all of that.”
Suleman said she was able to escape being attacked "and all that global scorn and condemnation," in addition to "being the target of misplaced hate. I could escape and finally go back to the life I had once known before."
As for why now is the right time for a documentary and movie after being out of the public eye for so long, Suleman told People it’s time for her and her 14 children to take their lives back.
"I've been saying, I want to keep them safe and protect my kids, and well, they're older now," she detailed of why she and her children decided to return to the spotlight. "They're turning 16 and making the decision to really do this."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While news of children is usually met with joy, Suleman became the victim of a lot of scrutiny. People took issue with her already being a struggling single mom-of-six and the fact she had already done in vitro fertilization previously.
Suleman said the movie, I Was Octomom, which stars Kristen Lee Gutoskie, will follow her journey after welcoming octuplets.
It starts with her decision “to have one more IVF procedure to try to complete my family-of-six."
She added: "I wanted only one more, to becoming a single mom-of-14 and all the trials and tribulations, the challenges and struggles, what I had to do to continue to fight for my family."
Although her kids haven't spoken out, she explained this time they are involved in the forthcoming documentary, Confessions of Octomom.
"My kids are going to share for the first time,” the star stated. “Also, my older kids are speaking in the public eye and they did not want to. And actually, I didn't even want [to speak out] to be honest."
Though it was "unfair" to see how her mother was treated, her daughter Narayan is “excited” for Suleman to finally get to share her side of the story.
For her part, Suleman hopes sharing her version of events will “help people,” particularly women.
"I'm not this compartmentalized caricature," she added. "I am not Octomom, I'm a mom."
The I Was Octomom movie premieres on March 8, while the Confessions of Octomom documentary premieres on March 10 on Lifetime.