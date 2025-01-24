Octomom Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman Reveals She Received 'Death Threats' and 'Feared for My Family's Life' After Having 14 Kids

When she became the focal point of the media, tabloids and public fodder in 2009, Suleman described it as “complete pandemonium.”

"There was of course all of the details of the death threats and fearing for my family's life,” she shared in a new interview. “And then on the other hand, I had to continue to sacrifice my integrity repeatedly to survive and provide for my family."

At the time, the mom-of-14 ended up starring in an adult films, as well as making a slew of headlines.

Eventually, she shared, when her kids were “about 4 years old,” she was able to “escape all of that.”