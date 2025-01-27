or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Octomom
OK LogoNEWS

Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman Celebrates Her Octuplets' 16th Birthday in New Picture After Dishing About Her Private Life in Rare Interview

Photo of Natalie Suleman and her children.
Source: @lifetimetv/Instagram

Natalie Suleman's octuplets turned 16 recently!

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Natalie “Nadya” Suleman, a.k.a. Octomom, celebrated the birthday of her octuplets by sharing a current photo of them on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Suleman's children
Source: @nataliesuleman/Instagram

Natalie Suleman celebrated the 16th birthday of her octuplets with a post on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Suleman took to Instagram to wish a “happy sweet 16th” birthday to her octuplets, adding they are “loved, valued, and appreciated more than words can express!”

“I am so blessed to have you in my life and excited and grateful for the journey we are about to embark [on],” she continued. “God has loved and protected you all for the past 16 years and has great plans for each and every one of you!” She concluded the post by telling her youngest children she will love them “forever,” and they’ll always be her babies as long as she’s alive.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Suleman and her children.
Source: @nataliesuleman/Instagram

Natalie Suleman, a.k.a. Octomom, became a tabloid fixture in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Suleman and her children are preparing to reemerge into the public eye with a documentary and movie after years of being reclusive. Both projects are set to premiere on Lifetime in March.

In a conversation with People, she explained it was “complete pandemonium” when she became a tabloid fixture in 2009 for having an IVF procedure in which she became pregnant with eight babies.

People were very critical of Suleman, given she was a struggling single mother who already had other children.

MORE ON:
Octomom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Suleman and her children.
Source: @nataliesuleman/Instagram

Natalie Suleman became reclusive when her children turned 4 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was of course all of the details of the death threats and fearing for my family's life,” she shared. “And then, on the other hand, I had to continue to sacrifice my integrity repeatedly to survive and provide for my family." To make money, Suleman starred in adult films and kept her name in the press. Eventually, when her octuplets turned 4 years old, they were able to turn the page and live a more private life. As her octuplets are now 16, she explained they are ready to get a say in their story for the “first time.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Natalie Suleman
Source: @nataliesuleman/Instagram

Natalie Suleman is returning to the public eye with an upcoming movie and documentary.

"I've been saying, I want to keep them safe and protect my kids, and well, they're older now," she shared of why she and her children decided to return to the limelight after so many years away. "They're turning 16 and making the decision to really do this." Nariyah, one of Suleman’s famous children, echoed similar sentiments to her mother, explaining she is “very excited” about the upcoming projects.

“Our mom would finally be able to say her side of the story,” she said, “because I feel like it was very unfair how she was terrorized and hated for just being a mother. And she had to sacrifice so much just for her children.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.