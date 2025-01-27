Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman Celebrates Her Octuplets' 16th Birthday in New Picture After Dishing About Her Private Life in Rare Interview

Suleman took to Instagram to wish a “happy sweet 16th” birthday to her octuplets, adding they are “loved, valued, and appreciated more than words can express!”

“I am so blessed to have you in my life and excited and grateful for the journey we are about to embark [on],” she continued. “God has loved and protected you all for the past 16 years and has great plans for each and every one of you!” She concluded the post by telling her youngest children she will love them “forever,” and they’ll always be her babies as long as she’s alive.