Natalie Portman, 45, 'Full of Wonder and Joy' as She Speaks Out for First Time Shortly After Welcoming Her 'Magical' Third Child

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Natalie Portman is mom of three and she couldn't be happier! The Oscar winner, 45, opened up for the first time recently about welcoming her third child back in August with partner Tanguy Destable.

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Source: MEGA Natalie Portman welcomed her newborn in August.

Portman shared with Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published on Monday, October 26, she's over the moon about her new little one. "[I'm] full of wonder and joy at this magical little human," the Thor star gushed, adding: "It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too."

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Natalie Portman Also Shares 2 Older Kids With Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied

Source: MEGA Natalie Portman split with ex Benjamin Millepied in 2024.

"I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas," Portman continued. The actress also shares son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman and the French dancer, 49, tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2024 after rumors of Millepied having an affair surfaced.

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Natalie Portman Announced Her Pregnancy in April 2026

Source: MEGA Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied share two kids together.

While Portman has yet to reveal her baby's gender or name, it was reported last month she gave birth to her newest addition earlier this summer in Paris, France. The Black Swan alum divulged the joyous news to Harper’s Bazaar in April that she was expecting her third child. "Tanguy and I are very excited, she said at the time. "I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle." She continued: "I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing."

Source: MEGA Natalie Portman shared the news she was pregnant with her third child in April.