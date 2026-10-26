Natalie Portman, 45, 'Full of Wonder and Joy' as She Speaks Out for First Time Shortly After Welcoming Her 'Magical' Third Child
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Natalie Portman is mom of three and she couldn't be happier!
The Oscar winner, 45, opened up for the first time recently about welcoming her third child back in August with partner Tanguy Destable.
Portman shared with Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published on Monday, October 26, she's over the moon about her new little one.
"[I'm] full of wonder and joy at this magical little human," the Thor star gushed, adding: "It gives me a whole new attention to my big kids too."
Natalie Portman Also Shares 2 Older Kids With Ex-Husband Benjamin Millepied
"I am reminded of how recently they were these little fresh creations and how quickly they’ve blossomed into incredible humans with their own amazing personalities and senses of humor and ideas," Portman continued.
The actress also shares son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.
Portman and the French dancer, 49, tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2024 after rumors of Millepied having an affair surfaced.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Natalie Portman Announced Her Pregnancy in April 2026
While Portman has yet to reveal her baby's gender or name, it was reported last month she gave birth to her newest addition earlier this summer in Paris, France.
The Black Swan alum divulged the joyous news to Harper’s Bazaar in April that she was expecting her third child.
"Tanguy and I are very excited, she said at the time. "I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle."
She continued: "I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing."
"And so I know how lucky it is,” the Marvel actress went on. "I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."
She also dished she has "more energy" while being pregnant, and is "cherishing every moment" since she knows "it’s probably the last time."
"There’s a calm [this time] and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me,” she noted. "That makes the experience so beautiful every day."
In July, the Harvard University graduate shard with fans a glimpse of her baby bump, writing on social media: "Counting the days until we meet you 🩷."
Last month, Portman and Destable, 46, stepped out with their new baby during a leisurely stroll in Paris. The French music producer was spotted carrying the child, while Portman donned sunglasses and a casual look for their afternoon walk.