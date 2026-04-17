Natalie Portman, 44, Pregnant With Third Child 2 Years After Messy Benjamin Millepied Divorce: 'I Know How Lucky It Is'

Natalie Portman is pregnant! The actress is expecting her third child, first with new partner Tanguy Destable.

This will make Portman a mom-of-three, as she already shares two children with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied . The exes continue to co-parent more than two years after their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

In a new interview published Friday, April 17, the 44-year-old actress revealed she is pregnant with her and French music producer Tanguy Destable 's first child.

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"Tanguy and I are very excited," the Black Swan star told Harper’s Bazaar after sharing the good news. "I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle."

Portman also opened up about fertility and the struggles many women face to conceive.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant," the Thor star explained in reference to her father being a prominent fertility doctor. "I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing."

"And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude," Portman continued.

More to come...