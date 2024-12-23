10 of the Biggest Celebrity Breakups and Divorces of 2024: From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige and More

In August, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as the date of separation and wrote "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"I think my whole life I've just been trying to say I'm good enough, until where I am now, when I know," the Atlas actress told Nikki Glaser during a tell-all discussion for Interview magazine. "I'm giving myself credit. I'm telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You've done really good for yourself.' I didn't do that for so many years. And now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love. We've been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you've persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down."

Lopez added, "There's something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say, 'F--- this, this is too hard, I don't want to do this anymore.' But I'm not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves."