10 of the Biggest Celebrity Breakups and Divorces of 2024: From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige and More
AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his estranged wife, Rochelle McLean, announced they had "officially" ended their 12-year marriage in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.
"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," they said in a January update. "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."
The ex-couple became engaged in January 2010 and wed in December 2011.
Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas
In October, Dr. Kate Tomas confirmed she and Andrew Garfield had parted ways. They sparked dating rumors in March when they were spotted on a double date with Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers.
"Are you still dating Andrew Garfield? If so, tell him I'm a fan of him, please," a fan asked Dr. Tomas, to which she replied, "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."
Dr. Tomas addressed another Instagram user who asked if she would ever "stop talking" about The Amazing Spider-Man actor.
She said, "Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or centre a man in my life, work, business and social media are women like you."
Ben Foster and Laura Prepon
After six years of marriage, Ben Foster filed for divorce from Laura Prepon as they reportedly "suffered irreconcilable differences" during their union and "are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife."
He listed the date of separation as September 9, 2024, and asked the court to let them have an "equitable division" of assets and debt following the split.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus surprised fans by filing for divorce from Firerose in May after just seven months of marriage. They reached a settlement in August.
A source told People afterward, "She isn't the person he thought he married. He believes she married him so he [could] take care of her financially."
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Following their engagement in 2023, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz officially split and ended their three-year relationship. Neither released a statement about the breakup.
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell parted ways in May after their trip to Japan, The Sun reported. According to the outlet's source, they "went through a rough patch" and decided to take a breather.
"They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
In August, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as the date of separation and wrote "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
"I think my whole life I've just been trying to say I'm good enough, until where I am now, when I know," the Atlas actress told Nikki Glaser during a tell-all discussion for Interview magazine. "I'm giving myself credit. I'm telling that little girl that grew up in the Bronx, ‘You've done really good for yourself.' I didn't do that for so many years. And now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love. We've been through a lot of things that nobody knows about, and you've persevered and you refuse to give up and to let it get you down."
Lopez added, "There's something to be said for that because things can really change your life in a way that you do want to give up and say, 'F--- this, this is too hard, I don't want to do this anymore.' But I'm not there. I refuse to not give myself everything that little girl deserves."
Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes
Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes fizzled out after seven months of dating, the Laguna Beach alum confirmed during Alex Cooper's "Unwell" tour in Austin, Texas. During her public appearance, she revealed she was "newly single" and that her split from the influencer was "fresh."
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
After three years of dating, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige mutually agreed to break up in April.
"They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors," an insider confirmed at the time.
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp ended her marriage to Edwin Arroyave on November 1, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause and October 20 as the official separation date.
"After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," Mellencamp said in a statement on November 2. "My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."
The reality TV star, who had been married to Arroyave for 13 years, added, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do. But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward."