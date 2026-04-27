Who Is Natalie Portman's Boyfriend? 6 Things to Know About Tanguy Destable After the Actress' Pregnancy Announcement

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Tanguy Destable Is From France

Source: @tepr_/Instagram Natalie Portman and her partner, Tanguy Destable, are expecting their first child together.

Natalie Portman found love again after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied. The Black Swan actress is dating Tanguy Destable, who is from a small town of Morlaix in northwestern France. According to Destable, being raised in a quiet rural area limited the chances of meeting others who were also interested in making music. "I grew up in a small-town of Brittany in the 90s and it was hard to find band members ... so I decided to buy a sampler and synth to replace the drummer and bass player," he told The French Shuffle in 2016. "I couldn't find and do it all by myself." He is based in Paris, where Portman moved in 2014 when Millepied began working with the Paris Opera Ballet.

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Tanguy Destable Is a Musician and Record Producer

Source: @tepr_/Instagram Natalie Portman was previously married to Benjamin Millepied.

Destable is a French musician and record producer who goes by the stage name Tepr. He initially worked with musical groups Abstrackt Keal Agram and Yelle before releasing his first solo album, Hypnotease, in 2015. While pursuing a solo career, he collaborated with Woodkid, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. He also performed at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Additionally, Destable has since released three more albums: Technosensible, Dance Works 2015-2018 and La nuit se traine (Bande originale du film). "I think I did come back to the real me, which is making dance music with a lot of harmonies, a lot of melodies, too mainstream for the indie scene, and too indie for the mainstream," he said of his EP Inquisifunk during a 2017 interview. "Everyone was screaming around me 'just do your thing.' I thought, 'Maybe I am just stressing out too much, and you just have to do what you like.'" He also produced the score of the 2024 Oscar-nominated film I'm Still Here.

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Tanguy Destable Was Previously Married to French Actress Louise Bourgoin

Source: MEGA The actress divorced Benjamin Millepied in March 2024.

Prior to his romance with Portman, Destable was married to French actress Louise Bourgoin. They were together for over 10 years before calling it quits.

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Tanguy Destable Is a Father-of-Two

Source: @tepr_/Instagram Natalie Portman shares two children with Benjamin Millepied.

Destable shares two sons with Bourgoin: Étienne, born in April 2016, and Vadim, born in 2020. He dedicated his 2017 song "Hello E" to his firstborn as he wanted to "welcome him." "I've always been super into melodies, huge sounds, and arpeggiated harmonies. I wanted this song to be like the end title, and I think it finishes the EP in a nice way. [Inquisifunk is] like a roller-coaster, you have a lot of flavor, a lot of emotions, a lot of different feelings while listening to it," he told Billboard.

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Tanguy Destable Was First Linked to Natalie Portman in 2025

Source: MEGA; @tepr_/Instagram Natalie Portman and Tanguy Destable sparked dating rumors one year after the actress filed for divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

Portman and Destable were first romantically linked in March 2025. At the time, French publication Voici reported they began dating about a year after the Anywhere But Here star finalized her divorce from Millepied.

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Tanguy Destable and Natalie Portman Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Source: MEGA Natalie Portman confirmed the news in an April 2026 interview.