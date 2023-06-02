Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied 'Trying to Keep Their Family Together' After Director's Extramarital Affair: Report
Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied have hit a rough patch in their 10-year marriage.
According to insiders, the No Strings Attached star and the director have been working through issues after Millepied reportedly engaged in a brief extramarital affair.
"It was short-lived and it is over," a source close to the couple noted of his tryst. "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," the insider said of why Portman, 41, is keeping things under wraps.
The pair first met while making the film Black Swan in 2009 — where the 45-year-old was the choreographer — and went on to marry in 2012. Portman and Millepied share son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.
"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she said of the Oscar-winning film during a 2018 interview. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"
The duo later worked together once again for the 2018 movie Vox Lux.
"It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time," she said in the same interview of working with her spouse. "So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he's as talented as he is."
People spoke to sources about Millepied's alleged affair.