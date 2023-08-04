Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring Months After Benjamin Millepied Affair Bombshell
Natalie Portman's ring finger was noticeably bare during a recent outing in Australia.
Months after her husband Benjamin Millepied's affair with a young climate activist named Camille Etienne was exposed, the Black Swan star was seen out and about on Friday, August 4, in Sydney without her wedding ring.
Portman appeared calm while strolling with her friends in a grey blazer over a white dress shirt as she stayed hidden behind oversized black sunglasses without the band on her finger.
The No Strings Attached actress has weathered the storm of her marriage to the director — with whom she shares children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6 — being thrown in the spotlight with grace after news broke that Millepied stepped out on their union.
Despite the infidelity, Portman has kept faith that their romance can be repaired. "As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage," an insider said of the longtime pair — who wed in 2012. "Natalie could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle."
According to sources close to the couple, their love went through a rough patch after Portman's work schedule ramped up again post- pandemic. "There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies," the insider claimed. "Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him."
However, Millepied went to work on the movie Carmen and met Etienne, marking the start of the secret tryst. "It's not hard to see why Benjamin and Camille were drawn together. He's a world-famous dancer and choreographer and budding director, she's a high-profile climate activist and documentary filmmaker," the source added.
"There is a lot that Ben is leaving out," the insider said. "Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more. She's been humiliated like never before."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Portman without her wedding ring.