Natalie Portman Is 'Desperately Clinging to the Hope' That Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied 'Can Be Saved' After Tryst With Younger Women: Source
Natalie Portman is fighting for her marriage to Benjamin Millepied.
After the choreographer's affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne was exposed, the Closer actress is “desperately clinging to the hope that her marriage can be saved" for the sake of their children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.
"As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage," an insider spilled of the current state of their relationship. "Natalie could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle."
According to sources, Portman was made aware of the tryst in March after her intense work schedule took a toll on their home life. "There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies," the insider claimed. "Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him."
However, per sources, while the 46-year-old was working on the art house movie, Carmen, he was introduced the to the young climate activist and the two "got to know each other through mutual friends, a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas."
"It’s not hard to see why Benjamin and Camille were drawn together. He’s a world- famous dancer and choreographer and budding director, she’s a high-profile climate activist and documentary filmmaker," the source added.
Despite the choreographer claiming the love affair is done, Millepied may not be telling Portman — whom he married in 2012 — the entire story about Etienne.
"There is a lot that Ben is leaving out," the insider claimed of the secret romance. "Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more. She’s been humiliated like never before."
Star spoke to sources close to Portman and Millepied.