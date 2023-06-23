Everything to Know About Natalie Portman's Husband's Affair With Much-Younger Woman

"It was short-lived and it is over. He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," a source previously revealed of Millepied's secret romance with a young climate activist named Camille Etienne — whom he met "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas."

Millepied and Etienne clicked while working together on the movie Carmen, and they reportedly were even closer than Portman may think.

"There is a lot that Ben is leaving out," a second insider confessed. "Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more. She’s been humiliated like never before."