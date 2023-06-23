Everything to Know About Natalie Portman's Husband's Affair With Much-Younger Woman
Can their marriage be saved?
Natalie Portman, 42, was left devastated after she learned her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 46, reportedly had an affair with a 25-year-old woman.
Keep scrolling to read everything you need to know about the Millepied's alleged extramarital relationship.
"It was short-lived and it is over. He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," a source previously revealed of Millepied's secret romance with a young climate activist named Camille Etienne — whom he met "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas."
Millepied and Etienne clicked while working together on the movie Carmen, and they reportedly were even closer than Portman may think.
"There is a lot that Ben is leaving out," a second insider confessed. "Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more. She’s been humiliated like never before."
Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012 and share two children together: Son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," the insider noted.
Despite being faced with immense heartbreak, the Black Swan star doesn't plan to skip a beat, as she refuses to let the world know she is going through a hard time.
"She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control," a third source noted. "Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up. Her heart has been ripped out."
While Millepied's infidelity would seemingly be unforgivable to most, Portman is "desperately clinging to the hope that her marriage can be saved" for the sake of the longtime couple's children.
"As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage," a fourth insider explained, noting that if the Star Wars actress can't move past her husband's affair, she "could be in for a long and brutal divorce battle."