Natalie Portman’s 'Heart Has Been Ripped Out' After Learning of Husband’s Scandalous Affair, Source Claims
Natalie Portman has been completely shattered by husband Benjamin Millepied's affair.
According to insiders close to the Black Swan actress and the choreographer, Portman has been doing the best she can to maintain her composure in the public eye after learning of Milliepeid's tryst with a 25-year-old woman named Camille Etienne.
"She’s still wearing her wedding ring and making appearances like everything is under control," the source explained. "Publicly, she’s trying to keep her head up. Her heart has been ripped out."
As OK! previously reported, the married couple — who tied the knot in August 2012 — are trying to work through the bump in their romance for the sake of their son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.
"It was short-lived and it is over," an insider revealed of Millepied stepping outside their marriage. "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."
"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy," the source added.
- Beaming Natalie Portman Flies Solo in Paris Days After Husband Benjamin Millepied's Affair Scandal
- Natalie Portman Hinted at Marital Woes on Instagram 1 Day Before Her Husband’s Affair Was Publicized
- Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied 'Trying to Keep Their Family Together' After Director's Extramarital Affair: Report
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The day before the secret relationship was revealed to the public, the 42-year-old seemingly hinted a a rough patch in her union on Instagram. "When X, a polarizing and elusive artist, drops dead in her office, her grieving wife sets out to uncover the truth of X’s life," Portman captioned a photo of her new favorite novel. "Part narrative fiction, part fake biography — Catherine Lacey’s Biography of X already feels wholly original and I can’t wait to discuss with you all. #JuneBookPick."
The mother-of-two and the 46-year-old met while working on the ballet-centered film in 2009, which earned Portman an Oscar. "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she gushed in a 2018 interview. "He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"
Star spoke to sources close to Portman and Millepied.