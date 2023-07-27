Natasha Bedingfield Reveals How She Feels About Her Hit Song 'Unwritten' Having Longevity — Especially on TikTok

If you grew up watching The Hills or in the '00s, then it's likely you've listened to Natasha Bedingfield's hit song "Unwritten."

Fortunately, the singer is not sick of playing it for her fans — in fact, it's quite the opposite. "It's funny because I still feel the same age as I was when I first put it out. It's incredible to me that I've become nostalgic, but I also love it. I'm all for it. I just sung it for a concert of 30,000 people in England, and everyone was singing along with me. It feels great. That's what it is all about," the 41-year-old exclusively tells OK! before she performs with Two Friends in Indianapolis for the next stop of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour.