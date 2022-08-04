Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Files For Divorce After She Publicly Accuses Him Of Cheating
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has filed for divorce from the singer after she publicly accused him of cheating on her.
According to court documents, which were obtained by Radar, Crystal filed a petition for divorce on August 1.
The filing states, "The parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”
Crystal said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation. [Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”
In the petition, Crystal states that she wants the musical artist to pay for both child and spousal support, adding that she is unemployed since she's raising the kids.
“[Crystal] requests that [Ne-Yo] be solely responsible for any and all debts and obligations independently acquired by [Ne-Yo] and that [Ne-Yo] hold [Crystal] harmless for any such debts or obligations,” the document continues.
“Due to the disparity in income, [Crystal] moves the Court for an award of attorney fees on account in the amount of $25,000 as temporary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation so that [Crystal] may pursue her claims for divorce with the opportunity to be effectively represented by counsel and properly protect her interests,” the filing reads.
The pair, who share three children: Shaffer Smith Jr., Ronan Smith and Isabella Smith, got married in 2016.
Just a few days prior, Crystal slammed her estranged husband, writing, “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”
The "Closer" crooner replied via Twitter, saying, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”