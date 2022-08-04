Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Files For Divorce After She Publicly Accuses Him Of Cheating

The filing states, "The parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

Crystal said she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation. [Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”

In the petition, Crystal states that she wants the musical artist to pay for both child and spousal support, adding that she is unemployed since she's raising the kids.