Neil Young Sues Donald Trump and His PAC, Says 'Rockin' in the Free World' Use Violates Copyright at Multiple Rallies Ahead of Midterms

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Donald Trump loves dancing around to popular music, but Neil Young just might make him pay for it this time. The legendary singer sued Trump and his political action committee (PAC) for an eye-popping $10 million for using his 1989 song ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at an October 12 rally. It's not their first go-round either, as Young sued Trump for using his music in 2020. Young, however, claimed Trump ignored their settlement agreement from last time.

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'The Song Is the Opposite of Everything That Donald J. Trump Stands For'

Source: MEGA Neil Young's lawsuit asks for $10 millon in damages.

The text of the suit asserts that Trump and his PAC “played [the song] numerous times at other rallies designed to encourage Republican votes in the upcoming mid-term elections.” It further alleges that Trump “was personally aware that a license would be required to play the Song at rallies” and that he knew that Young “has not, and would not, grant the required license.” Young’s suit spares no effort in making his disdain clear: “‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ is a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless, and forgotten … In short, the Song is the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.”

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Neil Young Claims Donald Trump Caused 'Damage to His Reputation and Brand'

Source: MEGA Neil Young sued Donald Trump for the same thing in 2020, and the president settled.

The suit also brought up Young’s 2020 suit against Trump and his previous PAC for similar problems, stating, “[Trump] asserted no defense and immediately settled shortly after it was served, promising that it would never again use ‘Rocking in the Free World’ without a license and permission from Young.” Young asked that Trump be permanently enjoined from using any of Young’s music and to pay $10 million in damaged, adding, “Among other things, Young has suffered damage to his reputation and brand as a result of the implication that he supports Donald J. Trump in any way.”

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Donald Trump Previously Ignored Other Artists' Wishes

Source: MEGA Neil Young's lawsuit was filed October 26, and Donald Trump has not yet responded.

Trump has not yet responded to the lawsuit. Trump’s organization has frequently ignored artist’s wishes when it comes to using their songs. The estate of the late Sinéad O'Connor expressed outrage at his use of her music, as did the estate of Leonard Cohen. Sabrina Carpenter took aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement for using her music in a video: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

'F--- ICE'

Source: MEGA Neil Young is only one of many artists to object to Donald Trump's use of their music.