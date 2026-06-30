Donald Trump Rally Uses 'Hallelujah' Despite Leonard Cohen Estate's Objection

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Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” has been performed in churches, concert halls, films and memorials, but its performance at a June 24 rally headlined by President Donald Trump has drawn objections from the late singer’s estate. In a Facebook post hours before the event, Cohen’s estate said it did not approve the planned use of the 1984 song at Trump’s Freedom 250 rally in Washington, where Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio were scheduled to perform to open the Great American State Fair. Macchio went ahead with “Hallelujah” before a B2 bomber flyover.

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The Estate Pushes Back

Source: MEGA The late singer's estate objected to the use of the song.

“The Leonard Cohen Estate has learned that the song ‘Hallelujah’ is to be performed at a Donald Trump rally on June 24,” the post read. “This use is not authorized, and the Estate does not support or approve of this or any similar usage. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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Source: @chrismacchio/INSTAGRAM Christopher Macchio performed the song despite the objection.

Cohen, the Canadian singer-songwriter behind “Suzanne,” “Bird on the Wire” and “Hallelujah,” died in November 2016 at 82. “Hallelujah” has since become one of his most widely recognized songs, covered by generations of artists and often treated as a work of spiritual longing rather than campaign-stage spectacle.

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Why This Song Hit Differently

Source: MEGA Dr. Lillian Glass questioned the song's political use.

Donald Trump’s Music Problem

Source: MEGA The administration has repeatedly faced complaints over unauthorized music use.