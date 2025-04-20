Neil Young's U.S. Citizenship Was 'Messed' With by the Trump Administration, His Wife Daryl Hannah Claims: 'Ridiculous'

During Donald Trump’s first presidency, he allegedly tried to restrict musician Neil Young, 79, from becoming an American citizen.

According to Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, 64, the first Trump administration “tried every trick in the book to mess him up,” adding, “And made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed. It’s ridiculous [because] he’s been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."