Daryl Hannah Makes Rare Appearance as She Declares Support for Ukraine While Onstage at 2025 Oscars: Watch

"Slava Ukraine," Hannah declared in her simple yet strong statement.

Immediately after the 64-year-old's two-word remark, viewers of the 97th Annual Academy Awards flooded social media with reactions.

"Go Daryl Hannah! You look great and Salva Ukraine #Oscars2025," Food Network's Daphne Brogdon wrote,

Some haters disregarded what Hannah said, as they were more focused on what she wear wearing.

"This is a kick-a-- outfit — but not for the Oscars. Daryl Hannah looks like she forgot the awards show was tonight and just grabbed stuff out of her closet on the way out the door," a critic complained, while a second troll snubbed, "who let poor Daryl Hannah go out on the stage like that for the love of God fire her stylist or get her one!"

The Splash actress' advocacy comes just two days after President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance caused controversy during their explosive meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.