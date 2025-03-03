or
Daryl Hannah Makes Rare Appearance as She Declares Support for Ukraine While Onstage at 2025 Oscars: Watch

Daryl Hannah sent a simple message during the 2025 Oscars.

March 2 2025, Published 9:02 p.m. ET

Daryl Hannah made her presence known at the 2025 Oscars with a slight political message.

Prior to presenting the award for best film editing to Sean Baker for his work on Anora, the Kill Bill star used the microphone to express her support for Ukraine during the live televised event on Sunday, March 2.

"Slava Ukraine," Hannah declared in her simple yet strong statement.

Immediately after the 64-year-old's two-word remark, viewers of the 97th Annual Academy Awards flooded social media with reactions.

"Go Daryl Hannah! You look great and Salva Ukraine #Oscars2025," Food Network's Daphne Brogdon wrote,

Some haters disregarded what Hannah said, as they were more focused on what she wear wearing.

"This is a kick-a-- outfit — but not for the Oscars. Daryl Hannah looks like she forgot the awards show was tonight and just grabbed stuff out of her closet on the way out the door," a critic complained, while a second troll snubbed, "who let poor Daryl Hannah go out on the stage like that for the love of God fire her stylist or get her one!"

The Splash actress' advocacy comes just two days after President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance caused controversy during their explosive meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Oscars

After a heated exchange with Zelensky on live television, Trump took to Truth Social to slam the Ukrainian leader.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," the Republican POTUS claimed.

