Nelly Furtado's Stunning Transformation Over the Years: Before and After Photos

In 2001, the Canadian singer stunned in a matching yellow two-piece outfit at the Los Angeles premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider . The cropped yellow top boasted a V-neckline that highlighted the intricate front details, matching her midriff-baring low-rise pants.

Furtado was all smiles after pre-recording This Morning in 2012. During the outing, she displayed her curves in a gold short-sleeved top, a black midi skirt with a flared hem, black tights and black high heels.

In June 2017, the Grammy -winning singer serenaded her fans at the 2017 PRIDE Island with her hit songs. Photos from the event showed her in a stunning white outfit with a sparkly top and white pants adorned with large star appliqués.

The "Promiscuous" singer sported a casual outfit — a cropped tank top and light-wash denim jeans — at a recording studio in New York City in August 2023. She accessorized with a black belt, white-framed sunglasses and dark-colored sneakers to complete the look.

Furtado stole the spotlight at the 2023 Video Music Awards when she showed her s--- back in a black, long-sleeved gown with an open back design that revealed her skin.

Nelly Furtado revealed she was diagnosed with ADHD after giving birth to her two younger kids.

Furtado attended The Greatest Hits premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., in April 2024. For the event, she slipped into a racy, off-the-shoulder maroon dress with lace-up details and a slit that delicately traced her curves.

The "I'm Like A Bird" songstress became a showstopper at the Boardmasters Festival as she performed in a green body-hugging top and matching ruffled micro shorts. She complemented the look with an olive green faux fur shrug, knee-high boots and oversized sunglasses.

Months before her performance, she dropped thirst traps on Instagram, which showed her sporting a neon orange bikini.

"​​HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, 😉, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART ♥️THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR 🙏🏼," she wrote in the caption.

Furtado added, "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within. I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me."

She also set the record straight about plastic and cosmetic surgery rumors, explaining, "For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently. So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back."

"Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes," she added. "Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!"

Furtado concluded her post with a sweet reminder to fans to celebrate their individuality and bodies.