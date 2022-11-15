OK Magazine
Moving On! NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Files To Divorce Estranged Wife Who Sued Former 'RHOA' Star

Nov. 15 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Talk about a mess! NeNe Leakes' longtime boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, finally filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, after she sued The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for allegedly ruining their marriage.

According to court documents, the businessman cited their date of separation as September 19, 2021. He explained that they had been married since 2016 and have one child together. Nyonisela stated that he wanted a dissolution of marriage from the mother of his child and equitable distribution of their assets.

NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'

Nyonisela made it clear that he and Malomine did not partake in marital relations since the date of their split, making it seem as if the break up was permanent from the start.

NeNe and the Nyoni Couture founder began dating in December 2021, nearly three months after the passing of her beloved husband, Gregg Leakes and Nyonisela's split from Malomine. The couple was allegedly set up by Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

In June, Malomine sued the former Bravo star alleging she slept with Nyonisela while they were still together, in turn wrecking their marriage and causing her severe emotional distress.

NENE LEAKES UNLOADS GA MANSION SHE SHARED WITH LATE HUSBAND GREGG FOR MILLIONS AS NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH NYONISELA SIOH BLOSSOMS

The disgraced spouse filed the lawsuit in North Carolina, a state where an individual can sue a partner’s extramarital partner.

Aside from Malomine's suit, NeNe's legal bills have been stacking up as of late after the reality star filed a huge discrimination lawsuit against Andy Cohen and the network that made her a household name. She moved to dismiss the suit in August.

"All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," the court papers stated. "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."

NeNe initially alleged Bravo helped "foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged," specifically citing costar and former bestie Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

TMZ was the first to report the filing.

