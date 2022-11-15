Moving On! NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Files To Divorce Estranged Wife Who Sued Former 'RHOA' Star

According to court documents, the businessman cited their date of separation as September 19, 2021. He explained that they had been married since 2016 and have one child together. Nyonisela stated that he wanted a dissolution of marriage from the mother of his child and equitable distribution of their assets.

NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'

Nyonisela made it clear that he and Malomine did not partake in marital relations since the date of their split, making it seem as if the break up was permanent from the start.