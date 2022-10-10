NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Sudden Stroke & Heart Attack

As OK! previously reported, the family has been through their fair share of heartache after NeNe's husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away last year after at age 66 after a long fought battle with cancer.

Prior to his father's tragic passing, Brentt penned an emotional message in honor of Gregg. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” his youngest son wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram Story at the time. “Time is so Fu**ing valuable dog. I can’t express it.”