NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Sudden Stroke & Heart Attack
NeNe Leakes' son Brentt suffered a terrifying medical emergency. The 23-year-old reportedly suffered a both a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month.
Luckily, Brentt has been on the road to recovery after quickly being transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Sources close to the offspring of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star say he is currently out of the hospital and recovering at home.
As OK! previously reported, the family has been through their fair share of heartache after NeNe's husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away last year after at age 66 after a long fought battle with cancer.
Prior to his father's tragic passing, Brentt penned an emotional message in honor of Gregg. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” his youngest son wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram Story at the time. “Time is so Fu**ing valuable dog. I can’t express it.”
“I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day,” Brentt continued in the vulnerable social media post. "Please go create memories with ya people.”
The former Bravo star, who has since moved on with new man Nyonisela Sioh, opened up about the loss of her beloved husband. “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock," NeNe recalled.
“We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” the former Glee actress revealed. “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”
“I told him I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than him," she said of their last moments together. “He took a deep breath, and then he stopped. I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”
